Diablo 4 Blind Burrows location and how to clear

When it comes to World Tier 3 and World Tier 4, Dungeons will be the best sources of Gold, XP, and loot in Diablo 4. There are some very short Dungeons that you will be able to power farm in the game, with one of the most popular ones amongst veterans being the Blind Burrows. However, those who have recently reached the higher World Tiers are a bit confused about how they can find and clear the dungeon in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can find the Blind Burrows in Diablo 4, its enemies, and the objectives you must meet to complete it.

Where is the Blind Burrows in Diablo 4?

Blind Burrows in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

To be able to locate the Blind Burrows in Diablo 4, you will be required to make your way to the Hawezar Region in Sanctuary. To make your way there, you will first need to reach the nearest waypoint, Zarbinzet Village, and then make your way west. When the map fog clears, you can spot the Blind Burrows dungeon.

Blind Burrows is one of the best late-game dungeons in the game and especially comes in handy when you are in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. It barely takes 10 minutes to complete the dungeon. However, the run time can be faster depending on your luck finding the Infested Villagers.

What type of enemies are in Diablo 4 Blind Burrows?

In Blind Burrows, your main objective will be to take out three Infested Villagers located at random locations in the dungeon and then defeat the area's final boss, the Broodguard.

With the Infested Villagers, there will be a lot of monsters accompanying them, with giant spiders being the most common form of enemy you will find. While there will be some variations each time you run the dungeon, spiders will be the only staple enemy.

How to quickly complete Blind Burrows in Diablo 4?

One of the best things about the Blind Burrows is how simple the dungeon layout is; you will just be required to walk from one point to another looking for all three of the Infested Villagers. You can identify them with the three skull emblems on your minimap.

While spawn points are usually random, they can be found near the southern corner, the easternmost regions, and the northwestern part of the dungeon. Once you have taken them down, you can access the boss chamber, where you will meet the Broodguard as the final challenge to clear the dungeon.

The boss is located in the northeast section and is one of the easier dungeon bosses in the game. Depending on your build, the time it will take to beat the boss will vary considerably.

Why should you power farm the Blind Burrows in Diablo 4?

As mentioned, the Blind Burrows will hardly take you more than 10 minutes to complete because of its straightforward objectives. The boss fight in the end is also significantly easier, and it will indeed become one of your best XP and loot farming spots in the game.

Hence, if you are looking to reach level 100 with one character as quickly as possible, then grinding it out in the Blind Burrows is one of the best ways of going about it.

