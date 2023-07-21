Diablo 4 Build Calculator guide: How to make the perfect late-game character in Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant just went live, and players worldwide have started making their characters with their favorite builds. However, one should never forget about one of the best tools on the internet available for this, D4builds.gg, a build calculator. As you move ahead with the season, this might come in handy.

Build calculators for Diablo 4 are third-party websites and applications that help you formulate your build on paper. This gives you a rough idea of how your build would perform in the game.

Using D4builds.gg, build calculator for Diablo 4

Build planner on D4builds.gg (Image via D4builds.gg)

Once you open D4builds.gg, you will notice several Meta Builds ready for you on the website. These are some of the most famous builds used by prestigious players of the game. If you do not want the hassle of formulating your own build from scratch, you can base your builds on these Diablo 4 Meta Builds.

However, if you want to make your own build, start by clicking on the Build Planner option at the top. Then you should follow these steps:

The first menu, "Gear & Skills," will be where you will plan what gear to use. Make sure to select your class from the option above it and start off by slotting your current or desired Legendary Aspect or Unique item in the empty boxes. In the "Skill Tree," you can experiment by selecting the various skills you need by utilizing all the available skill points. This is one of the most important parts of your build. In the Paragon Board, similarly to the previous method, you can select your preferred boards, glyphs, and nodes to implement in your build to make it powerful.

These were the major points you had to remember and experiment with in the Diablo 4 build calculator by D4builds.gg. Now that you have made your character on paper, it is time to witness its results. Once you move to the "Stats" menu, you can witness all the various stats your current character has and if they are up to your desired mark or not.

Important stats to focus on for various classes

Character stats are some of the most important mechanics for any build (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

As you must know by now, four major stats govern all the builds in this game - Strength, Dexterity, Willpower, and Intelligence. At the end of the day, all the classes get some boost with each increased stat. However, some stats in each class in Diablo 4 are more important than others.

The most important stats to focus on for each character are:

Barbarian: Strength and Dexterity Rogue: Willpower and Dexterity Necromancer: Intelligence and Willpower Druid: Willpower and Intelligence Sorcerer: Intelligence and Willpower

These are essential for your Paragon Board, especially in the late game, as you try to make your character deal as much damage as possible. Although each build has its own preferences in Diablo 4, this was a generalized structure of each character in the game.