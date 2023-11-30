Diablo 4 Campfire Chat (November 30): How to watch, what to expect, and more

The Diablo 4 Campfire Chat is an event where the developers directly address the franchise's fans. During this event, they talk about the upcoming updates and additional details with respect to content that's set to go live in the game. These sessions are quite frequent, and are a good way for players to directly interact with the developers.

For a live-service game, such events are good because they help the developers communicate with the community. That said, here's everything that players need to know about the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on November 30.

Where to watch the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on November 30?

Expand Tweet

Based on the information revealed by Blizzard, the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat for November 30 will start at 11 AM PST. Fans can tune into the official Blizzard channels on YouTube and Twitch and watch the event there. If they are unable to log into the said sites at the aforementioned time, they will be able to watch the Campfire Chat on the same platforms at a later date as well.

The event is expected to last for a little over an hour. The developers will be going over some of the major highlights in the upcoming update. Once it's over, the patch notes detailing the major highlights should be available on their website.

That said, what can players expect in the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on November 30?

What to expect from the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat today

Expand Tweet

Based on what the developers have revealed on their official Twitter handle, they will be talking about the Abbatoir of Zir and the upcoming Midwinter Blight event. Not just that, they will also be talking about some of the itemization updates that are set to go live in the game.

While the extent of these itemization updates isn't known at this point, there's a considerable amount of information available about both, the Abbatoir of Zir and the Midwinter Blight event.

For starters, the Midwinter Blight is the holiday event that's set to go live in the month of December. This is the first time a holiday event will be conducted in the game since launch, so there's a lot riding on this for the company. There are a lot of free rewards for players to earn.

As for the Abbatoir of Zir, this is yet another endgame content that players will be able to access in the game. However, they will only be able to access this once they've hit level 100, and not before that. Those who venture into the Abbatoir of Zir will be able to get their hands on some amazing loot if they successfully complete it.