Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir: Release date, unlock requirements, and more

Diablo 4 Season of Blood will witness the arrival of a new endgame activity in its final month. Although the current season already has plenty of endgame content for players to engage, it appears the developers wish to add more over the course of the season. The Abbatoir of Zir is being advertised as the highest level of content that players can access this season.

In Diablo 4, players can access Abbatoir of Zir in the game's final stages. So when does this new activity go live? And how will players be able to unlock it? This article provides all the necessary details.

Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir release date

Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir is scheduled to go live on December 5 alongside the 1.2.3 update, which will allow players to check the affixes while rerolling weapon stats at the Occultist. Although the gold economy in the game has been given a much-needed rework, it helps to know more about the rerolls before investing in them.

That said, the 1.2.3 update is expected to contain some more bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. Blizzard Entertainment usually releases patch notes a few days before the patch is deployed in the game, so it will be interesting to see the extent of changes that are set to go live.

How to unlock Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir

Here's where things get interesting. There are actually a few procedures to follow to access the Abbatoir of Zir. Most of this includes crafting sigils and completing dungeons.

However, the two most important things that you need to do to access the activity are to level up to 100 and to complete the final page of Seasonal Journey.

Once you've done both, you will be able to craft the Bloodforged Sigil and complete the Bloodforged Nightmare Dungeon. Once you've done that, you will receive the new Paragon Glyph. This cycle will continue. It's currently unclear if the Abbatoir of Zir will drop Uber Uniques. If it does, it will be a nice alternative to Uber Duriel.

It's also worth noting that the Diablo 4 Abbatoir of Zir will be available only for six weeks. Once the season ends, the activity will become inaccessible. However, there's always a chance that Blizzard might add something similar in the next season, just like with the Unique rings with Malignant powers in the Season of Blood.