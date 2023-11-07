Diablo 4 Season of Blood gets five Unique Malignant rings

Diablo 4 Season of Blood brought a plethora of Uniques, much to players' delight. However, it looks like Blizzard isn't done with these items just yet. Announced during Blizzcon, developers will be adding five new Unique rings to the current season along with the patch 1.2.2 update. These rings will contain some powers that were previously seen on Malignant Hearts in Season of the Malignant.

Rings are arguably the most underrated piece of equipment in the game. In the Season of Blood, these items usually drop with high elemental resistant stats. That said, here are the five Unique rings Blizzard will be introducing in the Diablo 4 1.2.2 update.

All new Unique rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Expand Tweet

Each of the five classes in the game will get a Unique ring. These items will confer useful abilities to the character, provided they're equipped. Furthermore, these abilities are passive, meaning you won't have to activate them in combat in Diablo 4,

So, if you decide to create around the passives offered by these rings, you will end up with an immensely overpowered build. With that said, here are all the five rings and the official descriptions of their passives:

Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian)

After spending 100 Fury within three seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike. It deals 10-30% (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer)

For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15%[x] increased damage for four seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Airidah's Inexorable Will (Druid)

When casting an Ultimate Skill and again five seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.

Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue)

Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after three seconds, dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds.

Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer)

Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you:

Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.

How to get Unique rings in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Expand Tweet

In order to get any Unique item in the game, you must reach World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. Although Uniques drop in World Tier 3, they're extremely rare, with much higher drop rates witnessed in World Tier 4.

Furthermore, there are five endgame bosses you can defeat in World Tier 4, which drop a plethora of Uniques. You could collect these items by defeating one of those bosses. Coupled with that, completing Nightmare Dungeons is also a potential way of acquiring these items.