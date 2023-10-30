Diablo 4 XP farm guide: How to level up quickly in the Season of Blood

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is live, and the developers have added many new features highly requested by players and brought them back to the game. Apart from returning players, several new ones made it to the Sanctuary to fight the minions of hell.

Since Diablo 4 is a role-playing game, XP is crucial. Players must level up to unlock skill points, which helps unlock skills. So, what's the best way to level up quickly?

Ways to get more XP in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

After creating your character in Diablo 4, you'll be allowed to choose the realm to start in. If you've completed the entire campaign once before, you can jump into the seasonal storyline directly; otherwise, you must complete the campaign to gain access.

Now, completing the campaign will net you quite a bit of XP, which will help you progress through the levels fairly quickly. In case you've skipped the campaign, you'll be missing out on those immense XP gains, so how do you make up for it?

First, after you've made your character, make sure you start in World Tier 2. This tier offers more XP than World Tier 1, but it's a little difficult. If you're new to the game, start at the very first tier, and once you've got the hang of it, make your way to the Inarius Statue at Kyovashad and move to World Tier 2. You don't need to complete additional dungeons to get to the second tier.

Now, make sure you start completing side quests that you come across in all small towns and areas. Don't forget to unlock the waypoints for quicker navigation. Similarly, you will come across Altars of Lilith spread throughout Sanctuary. Collect these to get small boosts to your character stats. While this won't directly affect the XP you get, it will make clearing monsters easier.

Once you hit level 20, start doing dungeons to get a substantial XP. When you're clearing these, don't forget to use Elixirs because they give you a 5% XP boost in Diablo 4.

You will also have access to Whispers, which you can silence. Complete 10 of these and then make your way to the Tree of Whispers for a cache, and you'll get considerable XP points from here. From level 45 onward, it's safe to attempt Strongholds. Although you can do it at earlier levels as well, it's better to wait and unlock a good number of skills before attempting these activities.

While you're at it, don't forget to participate in every Public Event that you come across. Although they don't do much, they provide decent amounts of XP to help you level up quickly in Diablo 4. At levels 50 and 70, you can complete the Cathedral of Light and Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeons.

Completing Cathedral of Light will grant you access to World Tier 3, and completing Fallen Temple will let you access World Tier 4. You can access Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides in World Tier 3 itself, offering significant XP points as well. Now, as you progress through the World Tiers, you'll encounter stronger monsters that, in turn, will net you more XP.

Finally, if you can, don't hesitate to team up with other players to get that "Nearby player bonus" buff in Diablo 4. That also adds to the amount of XP you earn while completing activities in the game.