5 things you should remember while creating a new character in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers you five interesting classes to start your journey in Sanctuary's harsh and unforgiving world. You can choose from classes like Rogue, Druid, Necromancer, Barbarian, and Sorcerer. You can leverage their skills to tackle a plethora of enemy types. You can even equip a myriad of loot to every character to alter their stats, providing robust bonuses in return.

Diablo 4 requires a bit of time investment, so keeping long-term goals like tackling end-game content in mind is crucial. You are presented with a potent character creator at the very beginning. Reading through this guide before you create your character will benefit you.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Upcoming Diablo 4 patch changes and 4 other things you must remember while creating a new character

1) Picking the right realm

You must pick the seasonal realm (Image via Diablo 4)

You must know that Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant is underway. There is a separate mode titled Seasonal realm, ideal for players inclined to partake in Season of the MalignaBeforer to this season, and your character was a part of the eternal realm. If you, too, wish to leverage seasonal activities, then it's essential to pick the seasonal realm. You are offered this choice after finalizing your character.

The character you use on the eternal realm won't be helpful if you are excited to delve into this season. It is worth noting that the character you use in the seasonal realm will get ported to the eternal realm after this new season's conclusion.

2) Choosing the appropriate World Tier

Pick the right World Tier for you (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 consists of a bunch of World Tiers that act as difficulty levels for you to choose from. If you are new to the series, testing out the game on World Tier 1 is ideal. Enemies on this tier will be easier to tackle, and you can quickly complete the story.

If you plan to play the game on your own, World Tier 1 will benefit you. However, consider playing this game on World Tier 2 if you are a series veteran or have friends who can aid you.

Thus, customizing your avatar in the character creator is crucial to deciding upon the World Tier you want to experience the game. You can, however, change the difficulty by interacting with a World Tier statue located in the hub area called Kyovashad.

3) Trying out all classes once

You must opt for the class you like the most (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 is a long game that might take approximately 30-35 hours to experience the story entirely. This makes it essential for you to admire the class you opt for to slay the foes in Sanctuary.

Thus, instead of continuing to progress the story further, you can try playing as one character for a few hours and then switch to another one. This will give you ample time to get accustomed to the class' playstyle and early game skills.

Fortunately, the game offers around ten character slots. This implies you can create ten characters, allowing you to try all five classes without worrying about exhausting all the slots. You can refer to this guide on how to pick the suitable class for you in Season of the Malignant.

4) Changes in the upcoming patch

These are some of the changes planned for the Sorcerer in patch 1.1.1. (Image via Diablo 4)

You must note that Diablo 4 is set to receive a new patch, 1.1.1, which will release on August 8, 2023. This update will introduce some robust changes to each class in terms of buffs, changes to stats, and more.

While choosing a particular class during character creation, you need to have complete information regarding each of them and the planned alterations in their skills. You can peruse this extensive article highlighting class balances and other changes.

Despite more minor tweaks, these will impact every class in the long run. If you plan to stick to the game for partaking in end-game activities like Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and more, then you must choose the class keeping in mind the new additions planned in the future.

5) Focus on the primary campaign first

Try to complete the main story first (Image via Diablo 4)

It is tempting to explore every nook and cranny right from the start. However, it is a wise strategy to focus on the main story. Furthermore, exploring every region thoroughly can be time-consuming since you must cover vast distances on foot.

The game provides you with a horse quite later in the story. Additionally, if you want to experience seasonal content, completing the story campaign must be completed first. You must thus ensure to partake in main quests more often.

You must complete class-specific quests, which grant new mechanics or abilities to them. You can check out this article highlighting all the class specialization quests and ways to achieve them.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant introduces new systems like Malignant Hearts and Tunnels and offers many rewards via a battle pass. Feel free to delve into this guide to know how long it will take for you to complete the battle pass.