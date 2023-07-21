How to pick the right class for you in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 is a content-rich title that offers myriad quest types for you to partake in. You can expect to face off against many enemies along with several elite bosses. The prime highlight of this beloved series is the presence of five distinct classes. Each delivers a unique gameplay experience and requires a different approach to combat scenarios.

You can now delve into Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant to experience new story content and acquire unique rewards. Naturally, this makes it an ideal time to pick a new class and try different builds. This will lead to a rejuvenated gameplay experience, but choosing the right class can be daunting.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which class is right for you in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 comprises five main classes, namely Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid. Each of them possesses some robust abilities that are interesting to use in battles across the world of Sanctuary.

You must note that you can opt for any Diablo 4 class that you find intriguing and one that jives well with your preferred playstyle. There is no objectively right or wrong choice of class. However, there are many factors you must consider before opting for any class while tackling seasonal content.

You must be aware that you will need to create a new character in the Seasonal Realm of Diablo 4 to partake in the new activities. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to start Season of the Malignant.

Barbarian

The following are some of the factors you can consider before opting for this class:

Ability to deal significant damage.

Provides a healthy variety of weapons and skills associated with them.

It is beginner friendly, enabling you to easily craft a variety of builds.

Has better survivability than most other classes.

It requires some time investment to increase its efficiency.

Rogue

You must make a note of the following factors while siding with Rogue:

It is extremely agile in battle.

You can yield significant damage numbers by crafting a viable build.

You can engage in both close-range and long-range combat.

You can face some difficulty surviving battles since it is one of the squishiest classes.

Necromancer

Opting for Necromancer has the following factors associated with it:

This class is ideal if you wish to play most of the game solo.

Many consider Bone Spear build a potent setup to tackle many activities despite a recent nerf.

You can have much fun by summoning minions like Golems, Skeletal Warriors, and Mages.

You can run out of Essence in many scenarios, so it is wise to use the powers cautiously.

Druid

You must take into account the following aspects of Druid:

Druid’s shapeshifting skills are fun to experiment with, allowing you to transform into a bear or a wolf.

This class has high survivability.

You can rely on Druids for potent crowd-control tactics.

The effectiveness of this class reflects at a later stage in the game.

Sorcerer

You must keep the following factors in mind while opting for the Sorcerer:

You can leverage the Enchantment mechanic to avail of some robust stat boosts.

The Teleport skill can be used to effortlessly evade enemies.

It is fun to use the myriad elemental skills that are potent in dealing area-of-effect damage.

Recent changes like reducing the effectiveness of Devouring Blaze have impacted the survivability of this class.

Along with the aforementioned criteria, you must also consider the changes made to all the classes in the recent updates. It is wise to opt for either Rogue, Barbarian, or Necromancer.

You can also opt for Druid, but you must note that it takes a bit of time investment to get accustomed to it and craft a robust build for this class. While Sorcerers have some unique abilities that are fun to play around with, the recent Diablo 4 updates have not favored this class.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is set to last until the month of October 2023. You can peruse this guide on the best ways to prepare for this new season.