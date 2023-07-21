5 best Diablo 4 Druid builds that use Mad Wolf's Glee

The world of Diablo 4 has an array of useful gear that can change the way you play the game forever. One of these items is Mad Wolf's Glee, a chest armor piece that's exclusive to Druids and so powerful that it allows you to be a full-time werewolf in Sanctuary. However, some players might be confused about how they should build their Druid around this item.

If you're one of these players, you're in luck, as we've listed five of the best builds you can use with Mad Wolf's Glee.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Diablo 4 guide: What are the 5 best Druid builds that use Mad Wolf's Glee?

The Druid Wearing Mad Wolf's Glee (Image via Blizzard)

Before we get to the list, let's talk a little bit more about Mad Wolf's Glee. This unique chest armor in Diablo 4 is exclusive to Druids and cannot be equipped by other classes in the title. This is due to the armor's special ability, which allows Druids to maintain their werewolf form throughout the game.

However, players who already own Mad Wolf's Glee will notice that they revert to human form whenever they walk into town or cast a skill that's not werewolf-related.

Mad Wolf's Glee has variable Physical Damage and Poison Damage as well as Damage Reduction from poisoned enemies. There is also an increase in movement speed, which is pretty useful since Druids in Diablo 4 are a bit slower compared to other classes. Lastly, the item grants +2 to all your werewolf skills, which is perfect for players who want to focus on all things werewolf.

Just keep in mind that Mad Wolf's Glee is only available from World Tier 3 and above. The aforementioned stats may be higher depending on what level the item is. Now, let's get to the list.

1) Poison Shred Build

The Poison Shred Build is fantastic for both old and newer Druid players in Diablo 4, as it focuses on the Shred ability, which shapeshifts you into a werewolf and allows you to perform a trio of attacks: Enhance, Raging, and Primal Shred. All of these attacks have different effects on you and your enemies.

This build is great for pushing endgame content as it is tanky, has amazing clear speed, inflicts a huge amount of DPS, and is just all-around fun to play.

When accompanied by skills such as Bloodhowl, Poison Creeper, Debilitating Roar, Grizzly Rage, and Rabies, the Poison Shred build is almost unstoppable. All of these skills greatly complement each other and allow you to deal massive damage.

Meanwhile, some gear you'd want to have equipped for this build alongside your Mad Wolf's Glee are Temerity (pants) and Andariel's Visage (helm).

2) Stormclaw Build

This is one of the best Druid builds in Diablo 4. It's awesome for PvP, deals a huge amount of damage to bosses, and allows for quick clear times in nightmare dungeons.

Some skills you'd want to focus on are Blood Howl (for Attack Speed and Healing), Hurricane (For Physical Damage and Damage Reduction), and the Claw skill, which, alongside the Greatstaff of the Crone, can obliterate enemies within seconds.

For the Paragon Boards, start off with Tenacity and then move on to Prime, Impel, Hubris, Deluge, and Thunderstruck. It's ideal to have Tempest Roar equipped alongside your other unique equipment, as it increases your damage exponentially while shapeshifted and is perfect to be used with Mad Wolf's Glee.

3) Stormwolf Speed Shred Build

The Stormwolf Speed Shred build is sort of what you get when you mix the first two builds on this list. It is one of the fastest Druid builds in Diablo 4. What makes it so unstoppable is the fact that it allows you to teleport from point A to point B while shredding everything in sight.

Some key Legendary Aspects you might want to consider equipping alongside Mad Wolf's Glee would be Stormclaw's Aspect, Vigorous Aspect, and Stormshifter's Aspect. All of these are crucial for your Druid to inflict a lot of damage while in werewolf form.

4) Tornado Werewolf Build

If you're looking for a Druid build in Diablo 4 that can destroy bosses in a flash, look no further. This build utilizes Tornado as the main damage-dealing skill alongside various Uniques and Legendary Aspects. Not only does it deal significant Crit Damage, but it also offers high movement speed, allowing you to clear Nightmare Dungeons faster than most builds out there.

Having Tempest Roar equipped on this build turns your storm skills into werewolf skills, which complement Mad Wolf's Glee. Mix those two with the Mighty Storm's Boneweave Gauntlets, Ghostwalker's Adventurer Boots, and Temerity, and your enemies will be in for a world of hurt. For Spirit Boons, use Wariness, Avian Wrath, Calamity, Masochistic, and Calm Before the Storm.

5) Werewolf Leveling Build

If you're the kind of Diablo 4 player who wants to truly go full werewolf from the beginning to the very end of the game, this is the build for you. The Werewolf Leveling build is a bit gear-dependent since you'll need items like Tempest Roar and Mad Wolf's Glee in order to maximize your werewolf's potential.

Skills you'd want to focus on during the early parts of the game would be Claw, Shred, and Blood Howl, as well as the other variants of said skills. Later on, you will also want to add Poison Creeper and Wolves to your set of skills, as they would greatly help, especially when facing hordes of demons.

Hopefully, this list helps you find a build that works beautifully with Mad Wolf's Glee in Diablo 4.

