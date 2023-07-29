How long does it take to complete Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass

Diablo 4 is a massive game that presents a plethora of content to engage with. You will often get distracted by various side quests along your journey, apart from investing hours in clearing out myriad Dungeons to obtain loot. While the base game has a sizeable amount of content to experience, the latest Season of the Malignant further expands on it.

This Diablo 4 season features new story quests, mechanics like Malignant Hearts, and new Dungeon-like areas called Malignant Tunnels. Along with some new loot, you can also obtain enticing rewards from the battle pass.

How long does it take to acquire all Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards?

There are 90 tiers in this season's battle pass (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant consists of a free and premium battle pass akin to games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more. Based on the statement (back in April 2023) from Joe Piepiora, the game’s Associate Director, it takes approximately 80 hours to complete the Season 1 battle pass.

The completion time can vary from player to player and depends on how many hours one can invest daily in this title. If you are inclined to level up your character in the seasonal realm to level 100 threshold, then it may take even longer.

However, many avid players have acquired all the rewards by the time they hit level 70 or 75. So you need not worry about attaining the max level cap to obtain all the items.

Blizzard has designed this battle pass by keeping in mind the players who only have a couple of hours in any week to delve into the game. If you have a similar amount of time to spare, then you should be able to complete the battle pass before this season’s conclusion.

You must know that Season of the Malignant will last until October 17, 2023. Thus, you have ample time to partake in the seasonal quests and yield all battle pass rewards. You can check out this article highlighting all the rewards associated with this season’s battle pass.

How to progress the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battle Pass tiers quickly?

You can obtain Favor by completing seasonal objectives (Image via Diablo 4)

There are around 90 levels or tiers to attain in this season’s battle pass. You can consider buying the accelerated version to bypass 20 levels if you wish to fasten the completion time. You can refer to this detailed guide regarding the price associated with each battle pass type.

You can complete various objectives or challenges that are introduced as part of this season. This will reward you with Favor, which in turn progresses your battle pass level/tier. Completing a Dungeon, World Event, and Cellar are some examples of challenges you must clear out to gain Favor.

It is mandatory to complete the main story campaign at least once before you are able to partake in the seasonal content. You can benefit from this guide outlining the five best ways to speed level in the game.