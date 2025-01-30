Diablo 4 Class Designer, Adam Jackson, parts ways with Blizzard after 15 years

Adam Jackson, Diablo 4’s Lead Class Designer, announced that he is leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 15 years, via an X post. Adam was often seen as a reliable, well-meaning developer, especially for his appearances on various campfire streams by the D4 developers. He was a voice of reason and someone who had put some intense, hard work into the team's craft.

This might lead some to think doom-and-gloom-style thoughts about Diablo 4 now that Adam Jackson is leaving, but there’s a whole team that works on the game. Following his departure after the start of Season 7, it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do next.

Beloved Diablo 4 Lead Class Designer Adam Jackson leaves Blizzard after 15 years

Adam Jackson started as a Senior Game Designer for Diablo 4 when he joined the team in January 2021. In 2022, he became Lead Class Designer. His final role, before leaving in 2025, was Live Lead Designer — which he took on in 2024.

Taking to X.com on January 29, 2025, Adam Jackson announced his departure from the Diablo 4 team, and Blizzard as a whole:

“What a long, strange trip it’s been. After 15 years at Blizzard Entertainment it’s finally time to say goodbye. I have so many great memories here. It’s incredibly bittersweet to close this door, but I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to get started on my next adventure.”

Adam Jackson left an indelible mark on Diablo 4 throughout his time with the game. It will be interesting to see if those who have followed in his footsteps have similar philosophies on game design. We probably won’t notice any changes until much later this season, or with whatever Season 8 becomes.

We were fortunate enough to chat with Adam Jackson back in 2023, discussing lessons learned from previous Diablo games and the possibility of the Blood Knight from Diablo Immortal coming to D4. He was open and honest, and it was one of the most fascinating interviews I’ve conducted.

While we have no idea what’s next for Adam Jackson, he has played a significant role in helping make Diablo 4 what it is today.

