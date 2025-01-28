4 annoying things Diablo 4 needs to change in Season 8

While Diablo 4 Season 7 is a real hit, there’s always room for improvement and growth in Season 8. Players still face some issues in-game that they’d like to see fixed going forward — or simply have gameplay features removed altogether. It’s the little issues that add up to make a game not worth playing if there are too many of them piled on top of each other. Personally, I’m pretty happy with the game state in Season 7, but there are a few things that I’d love to see adjusted.

We have no idea what Diablo 4 Season 8 will be, but while the Season of Witchcraft is fun, things could always be better. Here are a few community requests that could be adjusted heading into the next season, a few months down the road.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the writer's personal opinions.

4 things that could be improved in Diablo 4 Season 8

Make the Obol Merchant great again

Stop the shop catalog notification in the middle of combat

Grouping is fine, but forced grouping is annoying and frustrating

Reduce the amount of RNG grinding to unlock seasonal abilities

These are just some of our complaints about Diablo 4 that could be improved in Season 8 — your mileage may vary, however. You may or may not agree with these, and that's perfectly fine — or you may even have other complaints that could be addressed.

1) Make the Obol Merchant great again

Maybe I just have really lousy luck - I could believe it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I find that I almost never use my Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, and I’m hoping that will change in Season 8. The gambling just almost never feels worth it. Sure, sometimes, you’ll hear about someone finding a Mythic Unique from the Obol Merchant, but how often does that happen? I’m not insisting that the Obol merchant always drops overpowered gear, but it would be nice to see better rewards.

Perhaps, the higher level you are, the better the odds of you not getting a bunch of crap Blues and Yellows after spending 2,000 Obols. Or even, perhaps the more Obols you spend in one sitting, the odds increase a little bit or something. I may not have the exact answer, but I’d love to see this updated just a little bit.

2) Stop the shop catalog notification in the middle of combat

So, this “feature” is not one I’ve personally seen pop up, but it’s apparently happened to enough of the playerbase to see it featured on Reddit. Redditor Ippocampo_90 highlighted that while they were in a dungeon, they got a pop-up about the real-money shop — that it had been updated with new products.

I can only assume this is a bug because it should never be happening. You shouldn’t ever receive a pop-up for the real-money shop in Diablo 4 Season 7 (or Season 8) that’s informing you of products you can purchase. It’s almost certainly a bug, one that needs to be squashed.

3) Grouping is fine, but forced grouping is annoying and frustrating

In general, parties could stand improvement in Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I want to be clear about one thing in Diablo 4 — I love grouping, and I hope to keep playing with my friends in Season 8. However, despite my love of MMOs and playing raids in them, I’m not as on-board with the forced partying for raids in D4 as I thought I’d be. And I’m apparently not alone — there is plenty of player outrage when it comes to this feature.

This is another one I’m not really sure how you go about fixing — you could simply make raids soloable (but harder, or something), but forced grouping is pretty annoying. It also shows up in Seasonal challenges, even if only briefly. A good example is being in a party for a Legion Event/World Boss. It’s the little things that add up to big things.

4) Reduce the amount of RNG grinding to unlock seasonal abilities

In my experience, finding the Seasonal Lost Powers this time around has been very frustrating (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Season of Witchcraft introduced Witchcraft powers. Some of them, like Piranhado, are hidden behind some pretty intense RNG grinds. While I normally think this is fine, I feel that perhaps this could be tuned down just a little bit. At least it’s only four powers that are locked up this way, but there are people who are simply not lucky and never see Forgotten Altars.

Perhaps some kind of failsafe could be introduced in Diablo 4 Season 8 — like a bad luck adjustment. If you keep failing to see the important thing locked behind RNG grinding, you get an increased chance of the next Dungeon/Pit/et cetera giving you what you’re looking for. I’m not saying they should make Uniques/Mythic Uniques easier — though I’ve still never seen a Mythic drop — I just mean Seasonal powers.

