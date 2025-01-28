Diablo 4: How to get Piranhado

Piranhado is one of Diablo 4 Season 7’s new Witchcraft powers - specifically, one of the Lost Powers. These are incredibly elusive and may take a significant amount of grinding. Unfortunately, there’s no sure-fire, guaranteed way to see it as soon as possible; we’re going to give you the tips and tricks you need to ensure you have a better shot at it than other players. There are ways you can make the attempts to locate it a little bit easier.

Whether you simply want to unlock all the Witchcraft powers in Diablo 4 Season 7, or Piranhado is a key part of your build, we’re here to help you find it as quickly as possible as the Season of Witchcraft rolls on.

How to find the elusive Piranhado skill in Diablo 4 Season 7

Piranhado is a Lost Witch power in Diablo 4 Season 7 that triggers when the enemy is afflicted by both a Hex and an Aura Effect. It summons a tornado of piranhas, and it moves by itself, dealing Physical damage over 12 seconds. It can occur once every 20 seconds as well, so it will proc pretty frequently.

It's a real roll of the dice to find this ability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The downside to this incredible power is that it’s all a matter of chance, whether you find it or not. Each time you run a Nightmare Dungeon, Roothold, or The Pit, you have a chance to see the icon for a Lost Altar show up. However, there’s also more to it than that. When a Lost Altar shows up, community members have pointed out that the offerings it gives you can also include Witch Powers, which you can normally find in other places.

Hence, to increase your chances of finding Piranhado in Diablo 4, unlock every Witchcraft power before you begin your hunt. That way, you won’t have to worry about getting abilities you don’t need. All you must do is head to the Tree of Whispers and spend your Restless Rot at one of the altars - they all have the same abilities on them. However, you'll still have to be lucky enough to see Piranhado as an available purchase.

Once you’ve done that, you must play on the highest difficulty you can manage. It will also help to have some Draught of Whispers flasks from the various reward crates you pick up throughout the season. They double your chance of finding a Forgotten Altar in your dungeon runs.

While any dungeon works, some players recommend going through Hoarfrost Demise, especially if you have a key for it in a Nightmare Dungeon. It’s short, relatively fast, and it’s not a dungeon you’ll get lost in. Once you’ve bought all the powers, and have some Draught of Whispers available, all you can do is grind until you find a Forgotten Altar, and then purchase Piranhado in Diablo 4 when it shows up on an Altar.

