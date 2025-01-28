How to get Coalesced Blood in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Diablo 4’s Necromancer class features a wealth of amazing passive effects, but few are as potent as Coalesced Blood. You don’t have to wait very long to unlock it. You only need to use about 16 points to reach the first level of this incredibly useful skill.

At the end of the day, you want to deal as much damage as possible - that’s the goal of the game in pretty much every ARPG. Coalesced Blood does that in an incredibly simple way. As long as you’re Healthy, your baseline deals more damage.

Coalesced Blood was buffed recently, as of the Diablo 4 2.1 patch notes. Instead of only affecting Blood Skills, all damage the Necromancer deals is enhanced as long as you’re Healthy.

How to get Coalesced Blood in Diablo 4

To get the most out of Coalesced Blood in Diablo 4, you must invest 18 points into your tree, though you might pick it up later, depending on the needs of other skills and passives as a Necromancer. Once you've reached that point in the Necromancer skill tree, you can unlock it anytime. It's not hidden behind other talents, so you can unlock it as soon as you've reached the 16-point threshold.

What is Coalesced Blood's unique effect in Diablo 4?

The ability is an incredibly simple one. It grants you a 6/12/18% damage bonus, as long as you’re Healthy.

That might trip up some players, though - what does Healthy even mean? Can you measure it in the game? Healthy requires you to be at 80% or higher health. As such, it’s pretty easy to see if you’ve got Healthy triggered in-game.

Since you’re playing a Necromancer, you should pretty much always have an army up, defending and fighting for you.

This makes it much easier to keep Coalesced Blood triggered in Diablo 4. Instead of it being only for Blood Skills, the 2.1 patch update makes it far more appealing to make it work on all the damage you deal.

With that in mind, it’s probably going to be in virtually every decent build, at least all the good leveling builds. I can see it having a slot in most Endgame builds.

Blood Surge Necromancer - With how I leveled my Necro this season, the overpowered Blood Wave Necromancer could easily use it. Blight Necros, Blood Spear, Bone Spirit, and pretty much all builds could easily flex Coalesced Blood in to maximize their damage. Then, all you have to do is not take damage. Just stay far back and let your skeletons and Golem do all the heavy lifting.

