Diablo 4 cow level data miners stumble across Stamina Potion hidden in the files

While hunting for the secret Diablo 4 cow level, data miners recently came across information about a Stamina Potion in the game files. This potion isn't in the title yet, so the fact that it was present in the files indicates that it might be enabled at a later date. However, it could also just be a gag that Blizzard Entertainment added in the brand-new update.

The secret Diablo 4 cow level has been a hot topic among fans of the Diablo franchise. It was present in the previous two titles, leading players to believe that it will be added to this game as well. However, with the files related to the Stamina Potion being uncovered, there's a lot of room for speculation.

Is the Stamina Potion related to the secret Diablo 4 cow level?

The Stamina Potion isn't related to the secret Diablo 4 cow level at all. Files pertaining to it were found alongside a new cellar that was added with the 1.1.0a patch in the game.

This could ideally mean that Blizzard intends to add the potion to the game in the near future. However, considering that there's been no mention of the stamina feature so far, it's unlikely that the developer will add a brand-new mechanic at this point.

Moreover, adding a stamina mechanic would force Blizzard to rework how the classes function and how the mechanic would affect these classes. Considering that it's a huge task to modify classes after launch, the developer might drop the idea as a whole.

On the other hand, it could all be an elaborate joke and a throwback to Diablo 2, where the secret cow level was first spotted. Blizzard loves hiding such Easter eggs within the game files, which serve as a throwback to the older titles. While it might not have any significance on the gameplay, it's just a mark of respect for the other titles in the franchise.

Information about the stamina potion datamine, as spotted in the D4 - cow level not found discord server (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

The aforementioned theory could be true if one were to take into account everything that was written in the flavor text for the Stamina Potion. The flavor text, description, and information about the buff provided by this potion, as uncovered by the data miners, reads as follows:

Description: "What little remains inside of the vial has long since desiccated into powder."

Flavor text: "The thought of consuming this turns your stomach"

Buff message: "You are unsure if the Stamina Potion has any effect."

As of now, it's unclear if this cow level will ever make it to Diablo 4. However, until then, fans will certainly not be leaving any stone unturned to try and find out a known possible location for this level.