How to get Rotting Lightbringer in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

The Pulverize Druid is one of the best Druid builds in Diablo 4, and the Rotting Lightbringer is a key component to the build. If you want to play an overpowering build with the ability to create puddles that deal stupendous amounts of Poisoning damage, you need to have the Rotting Lightbringer in your inventory.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire the Rotting Lightbringer in Diablo 4 and its unique effects.

What is the Rotting Lightbringer?

The Unique Item is stacked with aggressive damage-increasing modifiers, suitable for players using Poison as their primary infusion. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Rotting Lightbringer is a unique two-handed mace in Diablo 4. It's catered toward builds that require a high poison damage ceiling with up to 550% base Poison Damage and an additional 600% Poisoning damage through guaranteed Overpowering from its unique effect.

The Rotting Lightbringer is extremely build-specific but a must-have if you use the Pulverize skill.

Stats and Unique Effects of the Rotting Lightbringer

Unique Modifiers

+110% Damage to Poisoned enemies

+18-22% Willpower

+406-550% Poison Damage

+26-35% Chance for Pulverize to Hit Twice

+26-35% Resource Cost Reduction

Rotten Lightbringer not only has an amazing Unique Effect but also comes with stacked modifiers that boost Poison Damage, allowing you to deal massive DoT.

Unique Effect

The Rotting Lightbringer has a very special and powerful unique weapon in Diablo 4, with an extremely high poison damage scaling. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Unique Effect is what makes the Rotten Lightbringer special in Diablo 4.

If no puddle is around you, Pulverize forms a puddle that guarantees its own Overpowers and deals 600%[x] of its normal damage as Poisoning over 7 seconds.

Pulverizing causes all close puddles to splash 60%[x] of their total damage within their areas and around them.

Pulverize is used to create a puddle which Overpowers and does Poisoning damage to all surrounding enemies, with the chance to cast Pulverize twice, you can make the Puddles splash toward nearby enemies for 60% of your total damage as AoE.

How to get the Rotting Lightbringer in Diablo 4

While you can acquire the Rotting Lightbringer from any random events and chests, you can also target specific lair bosses to get the item faster and in an optimised way. Here are all the ways you can acquire this unique two-handed mace in Diablo 4.

Targeted boss farming

1) Duriel, king of maggots

Duriel, the maggot king can be found in the Gaping Crevasse dungeon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Duriel is one of the oldest and fun bosses to fight in Diablo 4. While he may be easy to beat, he can also kill you easily if you aren't prepared. To find Duriel, go to the Gaping Crevasse in the eastern part of Gea Kul. You can acquire the Rotting Lightbringer from Duriel’s Hoard after you to defeat him.

You will need 3 x Shards of Agony (can be acquired from Gregoire or Varshan) to open Duriel’s Hoard.

2) Varshan

You can find the Echo of Varshan in the Malignant Burrow Dungeon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Varshan is one of the ladder bosses in the endgame of Diablo 4. To confront Varshan, go to Hawezer and enter the Malignant Burrow dungeon in the Writing Mire region. Once he's defeated, open his Hoard to acquire the Rotting Lightbringer unique weapon.

To open Varshan’s hoard, acquire 12 Malignant Hearts, which are dropped from Whisper of the Dead caches, Kurast Undercity, and Asteroth in the Escalating Nightmare.

3) Grigoire, the galvanic saint

Gregoire, the Galvanic Saint can be located in the Hall of the Penitent dungeon. (Image vis Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to the Hall of the Penitent dungeon in the Dindai Flats region to confront Gregoire. Once he’s defeated, loot his hoard to get the Rotten Lightbringer along with other items.

To open his Hoard, acquire 12 Living Steel, which you can find during Helltide events, Kurast Undercity, and by onfronting Astaroth during Escalating Nightmares.

4) The Beast in the Ice

You can locate The Beast in the Ice in the Glacial Fissure dungeon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To confront The Beast in the Ice, head to the Glacial Fissure dungeon in the Desolate Highlands region in southern Kyovashad. Once you've defeated the beast, you can get the Rotting Lightbringer from its Hoard.

You need 12 Distilled Fear (acquired from the Kurast Undercity and Nightmare Dungeons) to open the Hoard of The Beast in the Ice.

5) Urivar

You can find Urivar in the Fields of Judgement dungeon in Nahantu. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can only fight Urivar if you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion in Diablo 4. To fight Urivar, go to the Fields of Judgement dungeon in the wilds of Nahantu. Once he’s defeated, you can find the Rotten Lightbringer from his Hoard.

Gather 12 Judicator’s Masks (can be acquired from Kurast Undercity, Whisper of the Dead caches, and Asteroth during the Escalating Nightmare) to open Urivar’s Hoard.

Can drop during Helltide events

You can find the Rotten Lightbringer from chests acquired during Helltide events. Helltide events take place hourly across different locations in Diablo 4. During the event, you need to collect Aberrant Cinders, which you use to open chests, giving you a chance to acquire the Rotten Lightbringer.

Use Obols to gamble at the Purveyor of Curiocities

You find Murmuring Obols (Obols) while exploring the Sanctuary, which you can use to gamble for unique items at the Purveyor of Curiocities. This mechanic is luck-based, and the drop quality can vary between Magic and Legendary. But if you have a massive amount of Obols in your Inventory, gambling for better gear at the Purveyor of Curiocities is a great idea.

