Diablo 4 Season 10 PTR patch notes (2.4.0) - All balance changes

Diablo 4 is about to begin a PTR test for Season 10 next week, and the patch notes for it has been released in advance. The PTR itself will be running from August 19 to 26, where you can sample the seasonal power flavor - which, this time, is Chaos Perks and Chaos gear. To join the PTR, you can select the Public Test Client from the drop-down tab above "Play" while Diablo IV is selected on Battle.Net.

But before you get started with that, here's all the balance changes as well as new Items introduced in Diablo 4 Season 10, so you can theorycraft your builds during the weekend. Testing out builds is even easier in this PTR, because Mrak (the PTR-exclusive boost vendor) has received a few new tools, suchas segmented boost choices.

Before we dive into the patch notes proper, one big change to note right off the bat is Infernal Hordes, which has been given a facelift.

Specifically, the Monsters in the Infernal Hordes had their stat adjusted, and more importantly, the Infernal Offerings have bene significantly changed in some cases to make them more exciting. This is because Chaos Waves, one of the new seasonal mechanics, is tied to Infernal Hordes. Check out details on Chaos Powers, Chaos Armor, and Infernal Hordes Reborn here.

Meanwhile, here are all the new uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10.

All Balance changes in Diablo 4 PTR patch 2.4.0

Another patch day, coming August 19 (Image via Blizzard)

Spiritborn (VoH)

Spirit Halls

Primary Jaguar Hall

Additional strikes no longer benefit from bonuses given by Aspect of Plains Power.

Additional strike damage increased from 15% to 20%.

Primary Eagle Hall

Previous: Casting an Eagle Skill grants 4 seconds of the Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus. When you Evade, fling up to 8 Storm Feathers for every remaining second, each dealing 125% Lightning damage and making targets Vulnerable for 5 seconds. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills.

Now: Casting an Eagle Skill or Evading shoots 6 Storm Feathers, each dealing 140% Lightning damage and applying Vulnerable for 5 seconds. The Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus is doubled and always active. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills.

Secondary Eagle Hall

Previous: For every 4 meters you move, your Critical Strike Chance increases by 4%. This bonus is reset 4 seconds after you Critically Strike.

Now: Every other Cast is a guaranteed Critical Strike that grants you a 20% Vulnerable Damage bonus for 5 seconds.

Skills

Crushing Hand

Damage increased from 50% to 100%.

Quill Volley

Damage reduced from 26% to 20%.

Rake

Initial damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Second hit damage increased from 45% to 60%.

Stinger

Damage increased from 77% to 115%.

The Protector

Rank 5 Thorns damage bonus increased from 150% to 300%.

Harmonious Protector

Previous: The Protector's strikes deal 300% increased damage to non-Elite enemies and reduce the damage you take from Elite enemies by 30% for 6 seconds.

Now: The Protector's strikes deal 350% increased damage and all enemies within its area deal 30% reduced damage.

Exalted Protector

Previous: The Protector's area persists for an additional 6 seconds. While in the area you are Unstoppable, deal 25% increased damage, and any enemies or Small Missiles inside are Slowed by 80%.

Now: The Protector's area persists for an additional 6 seconds and Slows enemies and Small Missiles by 80%. While it's Nearby, you are Unstoppable and deal 30% increased damage.

The Hunter

Rank 5 Bonus:

Previous: The Hunter's initial damage will Execute Injured Non-Boss enemies.

Now: After The Hunter pounces, your first hits have a 10% chance to Execute non-Boss enemies for 8 seconds.

The Seeker

Damage of the first hit increased from 35% to 52%.

Damage of the final hit increased from 300% to 450%.

Rank 5 Bonus:

Previous: The Seeker's damage is increased by 15% of your Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage bonuses, up to 200%.

Now: Elites hit twice by The Seeker have a 25% chance to refund a Charge, doubled against Bosses.

The Devourer

Rank 5 Bonus:

Healing Received Bonus scaling increased from 150% of it to 350%.

Maximum damage bonus increased from 200% to 400%.

Passives

Dominant

Previous: Gorilla Skills deal 5/10/15% increased damage to Knocked Down enemies and their first hits have a 5% chance to Execute non-Boss enemies.

Now: Attempting to Knock Down an enemy increases your Gorilla Skill damage by 5/10/15% for 10 seconds.

Resilient

Previous: Casting a Gorilla Skill grants 5/10/15% increased Maximum Life for 10 seconds.

Now: For each Base Gorilla Skill on your Action Bar, gain 1.5/3/4.5% Maximum Life, Knock Down Duration, and Barrier Generation.

Noxious Resonance

Single-target damage bonus increased from 180% to 300%.

Area-of-effect damage bonus decreased from 20% to 10%.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Bristling Vengeance

Previous: Payback now echoes forward and additionally deals 90-130% of your Thorns damage to enemies.

Now: Payback now echoes forward and deals 100-150% of your Thorns along the way. The final echo is larger and deals double the Thorns damage.

Aspect of Wild Claws

Additional Rake damage increased from 65-85% to 100-120%.

Aspect of Rebounding

Quill Volley explosion damage increased from 35-55% of normal damage to 50-70%.

Unique Items

Harmony of Ebewaka

Damage per Spirit type increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.

Sepazontec

Damage increased from 50-100% to 80-120%.

Rod of Kepeleke

Damage bonus per point of Vigor increased from 0.10-0.50% to 0.15-0.75%.

Paragon

Revealing Legendary Node

Previous: Lucky Hit: Up to a 30% chance to Knock Down Vulnerable enemies. You deal 30% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Now: Lucky Hit: Up to a 30% chance to Knock Down Vulnerable enemies. You deal 15% increased damage, doubled against Crowd Controlled enemies.

Barbarian

Expertise

Two-Handed Sword expertise

Removed the requirement to kill an enemy to get the 30%[x] increased Bleed damage.

Skills

Kick

Range increased from 1.5 to 3 meters.

Enhanced Kick

Now reduces cooldown of Mobility Skills by 5 seconds per enemy kicked.

Passives

Unconstrained

Reduced requirement to be from 65% Health to being not Healthy.

Developer’s Note: "Not Healthy" means below 80% health.

Unbridled Rage

Increased bonus from 45% to 50%.

Walking Arsenal

Previous: Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapon grants 15%[x] increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 25%[+] Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.

Now: Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapon grants 15%[x] increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain Unstoppable and 45%[+] Attack Speed.

Legendary Aspects

Battle-mad Aspect

Damage increased from 20-40% to 30-60%.

Aspect of Ancestral Force

Damage increased from 5-25% to 30-60%.

Wanton Rupture Aspect

Previous: Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. Can only occur once every 30-10 seconds.

Now: Double your Rupture's skewer radius, and all Bleed durations are increased by 30-60%.

Unique Items

Arreat's Bearing

Doubled Dust Devil damage.

Developer’s Note: This reverses the change made in Season 9: Sins of The Horadrim.

Battle Trance

Damage Reduction affix changed to +11.5-15.7% Strength.

Bonus Duelist Ranks affix changed to +8-16 Maximum Fury.

Increased bonus Frenzy Ranks from 2-3 to 4-6.

Hellhammer

Previous: Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional 1006-1660 damage over 4 seconds increased by 25%[x] for every 100 Strength you have.

Now: Upheaval deals 50-70%[x] increased damage to Burning enemies, and also ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional 1006-1660 damage over 4 seconds.

Paragon

Flawless Technique Legendary Node

Previous: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] for 4 seconds.

Now: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] and Critical Strike Damage by 30%[x] for 4 seconds.

Carnage Legendary Node

Previous: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed.

Now: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed. You deal 30%[x] increased Fire and Physical damage.

Brash Rare Node

Changed 10% Fire Resistance to 3% Resistance to All Elements.

Bloodbathed Rare Node

Changed 10% Fire Resistance to 3% Resistance to All Elements.

Druid

Skills

Lightning Storm

Damage reduced from 74% to 65%.

Shred

First attack damage from 52% to 100%.

Second attack damage from 72% to 150%.

Third attack damage from 143% to 300%.

Stone Burst

Explosion damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Tornado

Damage reduced from 65% to 35%.

Tornado behavior has been reworked, it will now always try to seek an initial target close to where it is cast before spiraling in the area nearby.

Enhanced Tornado

Chance to spawn a second Tornado increased from 20% to 30%.

Raging Tornado

Previous: Enemies hit with Tornado have a 10% chance to become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now: Extend the lifetime of Tornado by 2 seconds. Additionally, hitting a Vulnerable enemy extends the duration further by 0.5 seconds up to a maximum of 3 seconds.

Primal Tornado

Previous: Enemies damaged by Tornado are Slowed by 8% for 4 seconds, stacking up to 40%.

Now: Enemies hit by Tornado are Slowed by 60%.

Grizzly Rage

Base damage reduced from 60% to 40%.

Damage bonus per second reduced from 4% to 1% (capping at 25% rather than 100%).

Now begins its cooldown when it's activated rather than after it ends.

Passives

Perfect Storm

Previous: Storm Skills that you cast grant 2 Spirit and deal 80%[x] increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.

Now: Storm Skills deal 80%[x] increased damage and damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy with Storm Skills you Cast grants 2 Spirit.

Legendary Aspects

Balanced Aspect

Previous: Increase Maximum Spirit by 50-90 and Spirit Regeneration by 50% while Grizzly Rage is Active.

Now: Your Maximum Spirit is increased by 50. Casting a Skill with a cooldown increases Spirit Regeneration by 15-25 per second for 8 seconds.

Of the Wildrage

Previous: Your Companions gain double the bonus of Bestial Rampage.

Now: Casting a Companion Skill has a 20-40% chance to activate an equipped Companion Skill and reduce its cooldown by 5 seconds.

Stormclaw's Aspect

Damage reduced from 60-80% to 40-60%.

Stormchaser's Aspect

Previous: Tornado will seek up to 1-5 targets and deals 30-50%[x] increased damage.

Now: Tornado drags non-Elite enemies with it and deals 10-20% increased damage for each enemy or object inside of it.

Unique Items

Fleshrender

Can now trigger from auto-cast Skills.

Unsung Ascetic's Wraps

Damage on Critical Hit increased from 10-40%[x] to 60-100%[x].

Paragon

Earth and Sky Node

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 18%.

Tectonic Glyph

Previous: 20% Lucky Hit chance.

Now: 15% damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies.

Human Node

Previous: 15% damage reduction while in Human form.

Now: 12% increased damage and Damage Reduction while in Human form.

Shapeshifter Glyph

Previous: Shapeshifting has a 25% chance to cause the Skill's damage to Critically Strike.

Now: Shapeshifting increases Critical Strike chance and Critical Strike Damage by 10% for 2 seconds.

Guzzler Glyph

Previous: You gain 30%[+] more Potion Healing.

Now: You gain 3%[x] increased damage and 5%[+] increased Potion Healing for each missing Healing Potion.

Exploit Node

The Cooldown before enemies can become vulnerable again reduced from 20 seconds to 5.

Tempering

Earth Augments

Previous: Chance for Boulder to Cast twice.

Now: Chance for Boulder to deal Double Damage.

Necromancer

Minions

All Necromancer Minions are now resummoned when the Necromancer is resurrected.

Skills

Blight

Corrupting damage increased from 135% to 160%.

Supernatural Blight

Previous: You and your Minions deal 20%[x] increased damage to enemies within Blight.

Now: You and your Minions deal 10%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies within Blight.

Blood Lance

Damage increased from 80% to 110%.

Blood Surge

Nova Damage increased from 70% to 80%.

Sever

Main damage decreased from 110% to 100%.

Return damage decreased from 45% to 20%.

Plagued Corpse Explosion

Damage bonuses increased from 10%[x] to 25%[x].

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Great Feast

Essence drain increased from 1 to 2 per second per Minion and from 7 to 14 if no Minions are active.

Damage bonus increased from 30-50%[x] to 35-55%[x].

Blood Seeker's Aspect

Blood Lance damage per lanced enemy decreased from 10-30% to 5-15%[x].

Blood Lance Critical Strike Damage while Healthy decreased from 25%-45%[x] to 15-35%[x].

Reaping Lotus' Aspect

Sever damage increased from 140-200% to 180-240% of normal damage.

Aspect of Fel Gluttony

Now also increases your Golem's damage by 20-40%[x].

Cadaverous Aspect

Previous: Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core and Ultimate Skills by 3.5-7.0%[x] for 5 seconds up to 17.5-35.0%[x].

Now: Consuming a Corpse increases your damage by 3.5-7.0%[x] for 5 seconds up to 17.5-35.0%[x].

Paragon

Wither Legendary Node

Previous: Your Corrupting effects have a 5%[x] chance to deal 50%[x] bonus damage each time they deal damage. This chance is increased by 2%[x] and bonus damage increased by 8%[x] for each 60 Intelligence you have, up to 2000.

Now: Your Shadow Damage has a 20% chance to deal 300%[x] increased damage.

Bone Graft Legendary Node

Previous: Hitting enemies with Bone Skills increases your damage by 5%[x] and your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds, stacks up to 20%[x] increased damage and 8 Maximum Essence.

Now: Your Bone Skills deal 40%[x] increased damage and your Maximum Essence is increased by 10.

Rogue

Skills

Barrage

Damage increased from 22% to 25%.

Flurry

Damage reduced from 150% to 140%.

Penetrating Shot

Damage increased from 95% to 110%.

Rapid Fire

Damage increased from 40% to 45%.

Twisting Blades

Impale damage reduced from 70% to 30%.

Return damage reduced from 112% to 70%.

Enhanced Twisting Blades

Damage bonus increased from 35% to 45%.

Death Trap

Pull range increased by 100%.

Dance of Knives

Reduced Cooldown when deactivating the skill while 1 or less charge remains.

Now has a high chance to prioritize champions, elites, and bosses.

Advanced Penetrating Shot

Reworded Tool tip to clarify that its damage bonus is only from Penetrating Shot.

Primary Forceful Arrow

Previous: Every 3rd Cast of Forceful Arrow pierces through all enemies hit.

Now: Forceful Arrow now pierces through the first enemy hit and has a 30% chance to execute injured Non-Boss enemies.

Fundamental Forceful Arrow

Previous: Forceful Arrow Knocks Back Non-Elite enemies if they are Close. If they collide with another enemy, both are Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.

Now: Forceful arrow Knocks Back Close enemies and Immobilizes them for 2.5 seconds. Enemies Immobilized this way take 50% increased damage from you for the duration.

Passives

Aftermath

Energy refund is now always 35 (increased from 25) rather than scaling per rank.

Legendary Aspects

Bladedancer's

Damage bonus increased from 60-80% to 100%-120%.

Unique Items

Condemnation

Previous: Your Core Skills deal 50-70% increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.

Now: Your Core Skills deal 50-70% increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Casting Basic Skills always generate 3 Combo Points.

Grasp of Shadow

Chance to spawn a Shadow Clone increased from 30-50% to 40-80%.

Eaglehorn

Damage increased from 40-80% to 110-150%.

Windforce

Chance to deal additional damage and Knockdown increased from 30-50% to 50-75%.

Tempering

Cutthroat Finesse

Vulnerable damage removed.

Sorcerer

Skills

Lightning Spear

Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.

Crackling Energy

Base damage increased from 30% to 80%.

Ball Lightning

Damage reduced from 30% to 20%.

Mage's Ball Lightning

Now also works against all bosses.

Blizzard

Damage increased from 210% to 250%.

Charged Bolts

Damage reduced from 45% to 35%.

Enhanced Charged Bolts

Nova damage increased from 175% of Charged Bolts damage to 250% of Charged Bolts damage.

Fireball

Damage increased from 66% to 120%.

Destructive Fireball

Critical Strike damage reduced from 20% to 10%.

Critical Strike damage vs 3 targets reduced from 30% to 25%.

Greater Fireball

Execute life percent reduced from 25% to 20%.

Frozen Orb

Shards damage increased from 52% to 70%.

Explosion damage increased from 50% to 65%.

Incinerate

Base damage increased from 150% to 175%.

Max damage increased after 2 seconds of Channeling increased from 203% to 236%.

Passives

Overflowing Energy

Previous: Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.3 seconds against Elites.

Now: You deal 85% increased Lightning Damage and Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.3 seconds against Elites.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Charged Flash

Previous: After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 Charged Bolts become waves that pierce and critically surge.

Now: While you have Crackling Energy, Charged Bolts spends a charge to also fire a wave dealing 120-140% of Crackling Energy damage in the area.

Aspect of Piercing Static

Previous: Charged Bolts pierce but deal 70-35% reduced damage to targets hit after the first.

Now: The third time an enemy is hit by a single Cast of Charged Bolts, spawn 3-5 new Charged Bolts.

Serpentine Aspect

Damage per point of mana reduced from 0.5-1.5% to 0.3-0.5%.

Unique Items

Tal Rashas

Damage bonus per stack reduced from 10-25% to 10-20%.

Esadora's Overflowing Cameo

Previous: Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 15% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing x Lightning damage, increased by 120% for every 100 Intelligence you have.

Now: Crackling Energy now gains 10%[x] damage for every level in Shock Skills you have equipped and enemies hit have a 10% chance to refund a charge. Upon reaching maximum Crackling Energy, you rapidly unleash all charges on the closest enemy to you dealing 40-80%[x] increased damage. You cannot gain charges from hits while rapidly discharging.

Staff of Lam Esen

Previous: Your Casts of Charged Bolts have a 40-80% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

Now: Charged Bolts attempts to seek enemies, lasts longer, and deals 20-40% increased damage for every second the bolt is alive for.

Okun's Catalyst

Damage increased from 140-180% of Ball Lightning's damage to 210-250%.

Strike of Stormhorn

Damage increased from 175-225% of Ball Lightning's damage to 260-300%.

Loot Rewards

The overall chance for Unique Items to drop has been increased across all difficulty levels.

Whispers will no longer drop Magic and Rare items in Torment difficulty.

Magic and Rare item drops from side quest rewards in Torment difficulty have been replaced with Legendary items or better.

Reward quality in Helltide has been increased in Torment difficulties.

Nightmare Dungeons

Slightly reduced the chance for specific gem fragment Horadric Reserve Nightmare Dungeon affixes to appear.

Reduced the quantity of items dropped from the Horadric Strongroom chest.

Infernal Hordes

The Materials Chest and Gold Chest no longer suffer diminishing returns.

The Greater Chest of Materials now Costs 400 aether, up from 200, and awards Obducite and Gold in addition to gear.

Unique items and Legendary aspects that were primarily found in Infernal Hordes have been moved to the general pool, and the Unique items have been added to Lair Bosses' unique pools.

Lair Bosses

The Greater Lair Boss pool up is now split among the three bosses. Each greater boss will have two of these.

The loot pools for the Greater Bosses, Duriel, Andariel, and Harbinger of Hatred, have been broadened and now partially share pools between them. The loot pools for Lesser Bosses have also been slightly adjusted.

Belial's Hoard will no longer drop an Infernal Compass.

Duriel New Pool

Azurewrath

Banished Lord's Talisman

Blood Moon Breeches

Blue Rose

Cowl of the Nameless

Crown of Lucion

Dolmen Stone

Godslayer Crown

Ophidian Iris

Rod of Kepeleke

Scoundrel's Leathers

Sepazontec

Soulbrand

Tempest Roar

The Hand of Naz

The Third Blade

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

X'Fal's Corroded Signet

Andariel New Pool

Azurewrath

Bane of Ahjad-Den

Black River

Blood Moon Breeches

Blue Rose

Cowl of the Nameless

Dolmen Stone

Flamescar

Flickerstep

Galvanic Azurite(New Item)

Locran's Talisman

Sepazontec

Soulbrand

Sunbird's Gorget

The Basilisk

The Umbracrux

Tibault's Will

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

X'Fal's Corroded Signet

Harbinger of Hatred new pool

Banished Lord's Talisman

Bane of Ahjad-Den

Black River

Crown of Lucion

Flamescar

Flickerstep

Galvanic Azurite(New Item)

Godslayer Crown

Locran's Talisman

Ophidian Iris

Rod of Kepeleke

Scoundrel's Leathers

Sunbird's Gorget

Tempest Roar

The Basilisk

The Hand of Naz

The Third Blade

The Umbracrux

Tibault's Will

Grigoire

Added

The Mortacrux

Endurant Faith

Hesha e Kesungi(new Item)

Lord Zir

Added

Vox Omium

Orphan Maker(New Item)

Removed

Bane of Ahjad-Den

Varshan

Added

Shard of Verathiel

Rakanoth's Wake

Sabre of Tsasgal(New Item)

Gospel of the Devotee(New Item)

Removed

Ring of the Midday Hunt

Beast in the Ice

Added

Ring of the Midday Hunt

Kilt of Blackwing(New Item)

Urivar

Added

Hesha e Kesungi(New Item)

Gospel of the Devotee(New Item)

Removed

Bane of Ahjad-Den

Miscellaneous

The final two tiers for Horadric Strongrooms now require more Attunement to unlock.

The stack count for all stackable items, such as lair boss summon materials and consumables, has been standardized to 100 max stacks.

The item affix Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource Percent has been replaced by Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource Amount.

New Gloves and Weapons this affix would appear on will be affected.

At 800 item power, this affix grants Lucky Hit: Up to 15% Chance to Restore 7-10 Primary Resource.

New UI elements have been implemented to highlight progression through Escalating Nightmares.

Check out more on Diablo 4 Seaosn 10 and upcoming second Expansion:

