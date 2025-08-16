Diablo 4 Season 10 PTR patch notes (2.4.0) - All balance changes

Diablo 4 is about to begin a PTR test for Season 10 next week, and the patch notes for it has been released in advance. The PTR itself will be running from August 19 to 26, where you can sample the seasonal power flavor - which, this time, is Chaos Perks and Chaos gear. To join the PTR, you can select the Public Test Client from the drop-down tab above "Play" while Diablo IV is selected on Battle.Net.
But before you get started with that, here's all the balance changes as well as new Items introduced in Diablo 4 Season 10, so you can theorycraft your builds during the weekend. Testing out builds is even easier in this PTR, because Mrak (the PTR-exclusive boost vendor) has received a few new tools, suchas segmented boost choices.
Before we dive into the patch notes proper, one big change to note right off the bat is Infernal Hordes, which has been given a facelift.
Specifically, the Monsters in the Infernal Hordes had their stat adjusted, and more importantly, the Infernal Offerings have bene significantly changed in some cases to make them more exciting. This is because Chaos Waves, one of the new seasonal mechanics, is tied to Infernal Hordes. Check out details on Chaos Powers, Chaos Armor, and Infernal Hordes Reborn here.
Meanwhile, here are all the new uniques in Diablo 4 Season 10.
All Balance changes in Diablo 4 PTR patch 2.4.0
Spiritborn (VoH)
Spirit Halls
Primary Jaguar Hall
- Additional strikes no longer benefit from bonuses given by Aspect of Plains Power.
- Additional strike damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Primary Eagle Hall
- Previous: Casting an Eagle Skill grants 4 seconds of the Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus. When you Evade, fling up to 8 Storm Feathers for every remaining second, each dealing 125% Lightning damage and making targets Vulnerable for 5 seconds. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills.
- Now: Casting an Eagle Skill or Evading shoots 6 Storm Feathers, each dealing 140% Lightning damage and applying Vulnerable for 5 seconds. The Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus is doubled and always active. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills.
Secondary Eagle Hall
- Previous: For every 4 meters you move, your Critical Strike Chance increases by 4%. This bonus is reset 4 seconds after you Critically Strike.
- Now: Every other Cast is a guaranteed Critical Strike that grants you a 20% Vulnerable Damage bonus for 5 seconds.
Skills
Crushing Hand
- Damage increased from 50% to 100%.
Quill Volley
- Damage reduced from 26% to 20%.
Rake
- Initial damage increased from 30% to 40%.
- Second hit damage increased from 45% to 60%.
Stinger
- Damage increased from 77% to 115%.
The Protector
- Rank 5 Thorns damage bonus increased from 150% to 300%.
Harmonious Protector
- Previous: The Protector's strikes deal 300% increased damage to non-Elite enemies and reduce the damage you take from Elite enemies by 30% for 6 seconds.
- Now: The Protector's strikes deal 350% increased damage and all enemies within its area deal 30% reduced damage.
Exalted Protector
- Previous: The Protector's area persists for an additional 6 seconds. While in the area you are Unstoppable, deal 25% increased damage, and any enemies or Small Missiles inside are Slowed by 80%.
- Now: The Protector's area persists for an additional 6 seconds and Slows enemies and Small Missiles by 80%. While it's Nearby, you are Unstoppable and deal 30% increased damage.
The Hunter
- Rank 5 Bonus:
- Previous: The Hunter's initial damage will Execute Injured Non-Boss enemies.
- Now: After The Hunter pounces, your first hits have a 10% chance to Execute non-Boss enemies for 8 seconds.
The Seeker
- Damage of the first hit increased from 35% to 52%.
- Damage of the final hit increased from 300% to 450%.
- Rank 5 Bonus:
- Previous: The Seeker's damage is increased by 15% of your Critical Strike and Vulnerable Damage bonuses, up to 200%.
- Now: Elites hit twice by The Seeker have a 25% chance to refund a Charge, doubled against Bosses.
The Devourer
- Rank 5 Bonus:
- Healing Received Bonus scaling increased from 150% of it to 350%.
- Maximum damage bonus increased from 200% to 400%.
Passives
Dominant
- Previous: Gorilla Skills deal 5/10/15% increased damage to Knocked Down enemies and their first hits have a 5% chance to Execute non-Boss enemies.
- Now: Attempting to Knock Down an enemy increases your Gorilla Skill damage by 5/10/15% for 10 seconds.
Resilient
- Previous: Casting a Gorilla Skill grants 5/10/15% increased Maximum Life for 10 seconds.
- Now: For each Base Gorilla Skill on your Action Bar, gain 1.5/3/4.5% Maximum Life, Knock Down Duration, and Barrier Generation.
Noxious Resonance
- Single-target damage bonus increased from 180% to 300%.
- Area-of-effect damage bonus decreased from 20% to 10%.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Bristling Vengeance
- Previous: Payback now echoes forward and additionally deals 90-130% of your Thorns damage to enemies.
- Now: Payback now echoes forward and deals 100-150% of your Thorns along the way. The final echo is larger and deals double the Thorns damage.
Aspect of Wild Claws
- Additional Rake damage increased from 65-85% to 100-120%.
Aspect of Rebounding
- Quill Volley explosion damage increased from 35-55% of normal damage to 50-70%.
Unique Items
Harmony of Ebewaka
- Damage per Spirit type increased from 10-30% to 20-40%.
Sepazontec
- Damage increased from 50-100% to 80-120%.
Rod of Kepeleke
- Damage bonus per point of Vigor increased from 0.10-0.50% to 0.15-0.75%.
Paragon
Revealing Legendary Node
- Previous: Lucky Hit: Up to a 30% chance to Knock Down Vulnerable enemies. You deal 30% increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.
- Now: Lucky Hit: Up to a 30% chance to Knock Down Vulnerable enemies. You deal 15% increased damage, doubled against Crowd Controlled enemies.
Barbarian
Expertise
Two-Handed Sword expertise
- Removed the requirement to kill an enemy to get the 30%[x] increased Bleed damage.
Skills
Kick
- Range increased from 1.5 to 3 meters.
Enhanced Kick
- Now reduces cooldown of Mobility Skills by 5 seconds per enemy kicked.
Passives
Unconstrained
- Reduced requirement to be from 65% Health to being not Healthy.
Developer’s Note: "Not Healthy" means below 80% health.
Unbridled Rage
- Increased bonus from 45% to 50%.
Walking Arsenal
- Previous: Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapon grants 15%[x] increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain 25%[+] Crowd Control Duration and Attack Speed.
- Now: Casting a Skill with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual-Wielded weapon grants 15%[x] increased damage for 10 seconds. While all three bonuses are active, you gain Unstoppable and 45%[+] Attack Speed.
Legendary Aspects
Battle-mad Aspect
- Damage increased from 20-40% to 30-60%.
Aspect of Ancestral Force
- Damage increased from 5-25% to 30-60%.
Wanton Rupture Aspect
- Previous: Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. Can only occur once every 30-10 seconds.
- Now: Double your Rupture's skewer radius, and all Bleed durations are increased by 30-60%.
Unique Items
Arreat's Bearing
- Doubled Dust Devil damage.
Developer’s Note: This reverses the change made in Season 9: Sins of The Horadrim.
Battle Trance
- Damage Reduction affix changed to +11.5-15.7% Strength.
- Bonus Duelist Ranks affix changed to +8-16 Maximum Fury.
- Increased bonus Frenzy Ranks from 2-3 to 4-6.
Hellhammer
- Previous: Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional 1006-1660 damage over 4 seconds increased by 25%[x] for every 100 Strength you have.
- Now: Upheaval deals 50-70%[x] increased damage to Burning enemies, and also ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional 1006-1660 damage over 4 seconds.
Paragon
Flawless Technique Legendary Node
- Previous: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] for 4 seconds.
- Now: Consecutive attacking with the same weapon increases your Critical Strike chance by 15%[+] and Critical Strike Damage by 30%[x] for 4 seconds.
Carnage Legendary Node
- Previous: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed.
- Now: Berserking now additionally grants 15%[+] Attack Speed. You deal 30%[x] increased Fire and Physical damage.
Brash Rare Node
- Changed 10% Fire Resistance to 3% Resistance to All Elements.
Bloodbathed Rare Node
- Changed 10% Fire Resistance to 3% Resistance to All Elements.
Druid
Skills
Lightning Storm
- Damage reduced from 74% to 65%.
Shred
- First attack damage from 52% to 100%.
- Second attack damage from 72% to 150%.
- Third attack damage from 143% to 300%.
Stone Burst
- Explosion damage increased from 120% to 130%.
Tornado
- Damage reduced from 65% to 35%.
- Tornado behavior has been reworked, it will now always try to seek an initial target close to where it is cast before spiraling in the area nearby.
Enhanced Tornado
- Chance to spawn a second Tornado increased from 20% to 30%.
Raging Tornado
- Previous: Enemies hit with Tornado have a 10% chance to become Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
- Now: Extend the lifetime of Tornado by 2 seconds. Additionally, hitting a Vulnerable enemy extends the duration further by 0.5 seconds up to a maximum of 3 seconds.
Primal Tornado
- Previous: Enemies damaged by Tornado are Slowed by 8% for 4 seconds, stacking up to 40%.
- Now: Enemies hit by Tornado are Slowed by 60%.
Grizzly Rage
- Base damage reduced from 60% to 40%.
- Damage bonus per second reduced from 4% to 1% (capping at 25% rather than 100%).
- Now begins its cooldown when it's activated rather than after it ends.
Passives
Perfect Storm
- Previous: Storm Skills that you cast grant 2 Spirit and deal 80%[x] increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.
- Now: Storm Skills deal 80%[x] increased damage and damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy with Storm Skills you Cast grants 2 Spirit.
Legendary Aspects
Balanced Aspect
- Previous: Increase Maximum Spirit by 50-90 and Spirit Regeneration by 50% while Grizzly Rage is Active.
- Now: Your Maximum Spirit is increased by 50. Casting a Skill with a cooldown increases Spirit Regeneration by 15-25 per second for 8 seconds.
Of the Wildrage
- Previous: Your Companions gain double the bonus of Bestial Rampage.
- Now: Casting a Companion Skill has a 20-40% chance to activate an equipped Companion Skill and reduce its cooldown by 5 seconds.
Stormclaw's Aspect
- Damage reduced from 60-80% to 40-60%.
Stormchaser's Aspect
- Previous: Tornado will seek up to 1-5 targets and deals 30-50%[x] increased damage.
- Now: Tornado drags non-Elite enemies with it and deals 10-20% increased damage for each enemy or object inside of it.
Unique Items
Fleshrender
- Can now trigger from auto-cast Skills.
Unsung Ascetic's Wraps
- Damage on Critical Hit increased from 10-40%[x] to 60-100%[x].
Paragon
Earth and Sky Node
- Damage bonus increased from 10% to 18%.
Tectonic Glyph
- Previous: 20% Lucky Hit chance.
- Now: 15% damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies.
Human Node
- Previous: 15% damage reduction while in Human form.
- Now: 12% increased damage and Damage Reduction while in Human form.
Shapeshifter Glyph
- Previous: Shapeshifting has a 25% chance to cause the Skill's damage to Critically Strike.
- Now: Shapeshifting increases Critical Strike chance and Critical Strike Damage by 10% for 2 seconds.
Guzzler Glyph
- Previous: You gain 30%[+] more Potion Healing.
- Now: You gain 3%[x] increased damage and 5%[+] increased Potion Healing for each missing Healing Potion.
Exploit Node
- The Cooldown before enemies can become vulnerable again reduced from 20 seconds to 5.
Tempering
Earth Augments
- Previous: Chance for Boulder to Cast twice.
- Now: Chance for Boulder to deal Double Damage.
Necromancer
Minions
All Necromancer Minions are now resummoned when the Necromancer is resurrected.
Skills
Blight
- Corrupting damage increased from 135% to 160%.
Supernatural Blight
- Previous: You and your Minions deal 20%[x] increased damage to enemies within Blight.
- Now: You and your Minions deal 10%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies within Blight.
Blood Lance
- Damage increased from 80% to 110%.
Blood Surge
- Nova Damage increased from 70% to 80%.
Sever
- Main damage decreased from 110% to 100%.
- Return damage decreased from 45% to 20%.
Plagued Corpse Explosion
- Damage bonuses increased from 10%[x] to 25%[x].
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of the Great Feast
- Essence drain increased from 1 to 2 per second per Minion and from 7 to 14 if no Minions are active.
- Damage bonus increased from 30-50%[x] to 35-55%[x].
Blood Seeker's Aspect
- Blood Lance damage per lanced enemy decreased from 10-30% to 5-15%[x].
- Blood Lance Critical Strike Damage while Healthy decreased from 25%-45%[x] to 15-35%[x].
Reaping Lotus' Aspect
- Sever damage increased from 140-200% to 180-240% of normal damage.
Aspect of Fel Gluttony
- Now also increases your Golem's damage by 20-40%[x].
Cadaverous Aspect
- Previous: Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your Core and Ultimate Skills by 3.5-7.0%[x] for 5 seconds up to 17.5-35.0%[x].
- Now: Consuming a Corpse increases your damage by 3.5-7.0%[x] for 5 seconds up to 17.5-35.0%[x].
Paragon
Wither Legendary Node
- Previous: Your Corrupting effects have a 5%[x] chance to deal 50%[x] bonus damage each time they deal damage. This chance is increased by 2%[x] and bonus damage increased by 8%[x] for each 60 Intelligence you have, up to 2000.
- Now: Your Shadow Damage has a 20% chance to deal 300%[x] increased damage.
Bone Graft Legendary Node
- Previous: Hitting enemies with Bone Skills increases your damage by 5%[x] and your Maximum Essence by 2 for 8 seconds, stacks up to 20%[x] increased damage and 8 Maximum Essence.
- Now: Your Bone Skills deal 40%[x] increased damage and your Maximum Essence is increased by 10.
Rogue
Skills
Barrage
- Damage increased from 22% to 25%.
Flurry
- Damage reduced from 150% to 140%.
Penetrating Shot
- Damage increased from 95% to 110%.
Rapid Fire
- Damage increased from 40% to 45%.
Twisting Blades
- Impale damage reduced from 70% to 30%.
- Return damage reduced from 112% to 70%.
Enhanced Twisting Blades
- Damage bonus increased from 35% to 45%.
Death Trap
- Pull range increased by 100%.
Dance of Knives
- Reduced Cooldown when deactivating the skill while 1 or less charge remains.
- Now has a high chance to prioritize champions, elites, and bosses.
Advanced Penetrating Shot
- Reworded Tool tip to clarify that its damage bonus is only from Penetrating Shot.
Primary Forceful Arrow
- Previous: Every 3rd Cast of Forceful Arrow pierces through all enemies hit.
- Now: Forceful Arrow now pierces through the first enemy hit and has a 30% chance to execute injured Non-Boss enemies.
Fundamental Forceful Arrow
- Previous: Forceful Arrow Knocks Back Non-Elite enemies if they are Close. If they collide with another enemy, both are Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
- Now: Forceful arrow Knocks Back Close enemies and Immobilizes them for 2.5 seconds. Enemies Immobilized this way take 50% increased damage from you for the duration.
Passives
Aftermath
- Energy refund is now always 35 (increased from 25) rather than scaling per rank.
Legendary Aspects
Bladedancer's
- Damage bonus increased from 60-80% to 100%-120%.
Unique Items
Condemnation
- Previous: Your Core Skills deal 50-70% increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.
- Now: Your Core Skills deal 50-70% increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Casting Basic Skills always generate 3 Combo Points.
Grasp of Shadow
- Chance to spawn a Shadow Clone increased from 30-50% to 40-80%.
Eaglehorn
- Damage increased from 40-80% to 110-150%.
Windforce
- Chance to deal additional damage and Knockdown increased from 30-50% to 50-75%.
Tempering
Cutthroat Finesse
- Vulnerable damage removed.
Sorcerer
Skills
Lightning Spear
- Base damage increased from 80% to 120%.
Crackling Energy
- Base damage increased from 30% to 80%.
Ball Lightning
- Damage reduced from 30% to 20%.
Mage's Ball Lightning
- Now also works against all bosses.
Blizzard
- Damage increased from 210% to 250%.
Charged Bolts
- Damage reduced from 45% to 35%.
Enhanced Charged Bolts
- Nova damage increased from 175% of Charged Bolts damage to 250% of Charged Bolts damage.
Fireball
- Damage increased from 66% to 120%.
Destructive Fireball
- Critical Strike damage reduced from 20% to 10%.
- Critical Strike damage vs 3 targets reduced from 30% to 25%.
Greater Fireball
- Execute life percent reduced from 25% to 20%.
Frozen Orb
- Shards damage increased from 52% to 70%.
- Explosion damage increased from 50% to 65%.
Incinerate
- Base damage increased from 150% to 175%.
- Max damage increased after 2 seconds of Channeling increased from 203% to 236%.
Passives
Overflowing Energy
- Previous: Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.3 seconds against Elites.
- Now: You deal 85% increased Lightning Damage and Crackling Energy hits 1 additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill Cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds, increased to 0.3 seconds against Elites.
Legendary Aspects
Aspect of Charged Flash
- Previous: After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 Charged Bolts become waves that pierce and critically surge.
- Now: While you have Crackling Energy, Charged Bolts spends a charge to also fire a wave dealing 120-140% of Crackling Energy damage in the area.
Aspect of Piercing Static
- Previous: Charged Bolts pierce but deal 70-35% reduced damage to targets hit after the first.
- Now: The third time an enemy is hit by a single Cast of Charged Bolts, spawn 3-5 new Charged Bolts.
Serpentine Aspect
- Damage per point of mana reduced from 0.5-1.5% to 0.3-0.5%.
Unique Items
Tal Rashas
- Damage bonus per stack reduced from 10-25% to 10-20%.
Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
- Previous: Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 15% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing x Lightning damage, increased by 120% for every 100 Intelligence you have.
- Now: Crackling Energy now gains 10%[x] damage for every level in Shock Skills you have equipped and enemies hit have a 10% chance to refund a charge. Upon reaching maximum Crackling Energy, you rapidly unleash all charges on the closest enemy to you dealing 40-80%[x] increased damage. You cannot gain charges from hits while rapidly discharging.
Staff of Lam Esen
- Previous: Your Casts of Charged Bolts have a 40-80% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.
- Now: Charged Bolts attempts to seek enemies, lasts longer, and deals 20-40% increased damage for every second the bolt is alive for.
Okun's Catalyst
- Damage increased from 140-180% of Ball Lightning's damage to 210-250%.
Strike of Stormhorn
- Damage increased from 175-225% of Ball Lightning's damage to 260-300%.
Loot Rewards
- The overall chance for Unique Items to drop has been increased across all difficulty levels.
- Whispers will no longer drop Magic and Rare items in Torment difficulty.
- Magic and Rare item drops from side quest rewards in Torment difficulty have been replaced with Legendary items or better.
- Reward quality in Helltide has been increased in Torment difficulties.
Nightmare Dungeons
- Slightly reduced the chance for specific gem fragment Horadric Reserve Nightmare Dungeon affixes to appear.
- Reduced the quantity of items dropped from the Horadric Strongroom chest.
Infernal Hordes
- The Materials Chest and Gold Chest no longer suffer diminishing returns.
- The Greater Chest of Materials now Costs 400 aether, up from 200, and awards Obducite and Gold in addition to gear.
- Unique items and Legendary aspects that were primarily found in Infernal Hordes have been moved to the general pool, and the Unique items have been added to Lair Bosses' unique pools.
Lair Bosses
- The Greater Lair Boss pool up is now split among the three bosses. Each greater boss will have two of these.
- The loot pools for the Greater Bosses, Duriel, Andariel, and Harbinger of Hatred, have been broadened and now partially share pools between them. The loot pools for Lesser Bosses have also been slightly adjusted.
- Belial's Hoard will no longer drop an Infernal Compass.
Duriel New Pool
- Azurewrath
- Banished Lord's Talisman
- Blood Moon Breeches
- Blue Rose
- Cowl of the Nameless
- Crown of Lucion
- Dolmen Stone
- Godslayer Crown
- Ophidian Iris
- Rod of Kepeleke
- Scoundrel's Leathers
- Sepazontec
- Soulbrand
- Tempest Roar
- The Hand of Naz
- The Third Blade
- Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
- X'Fal's Corroded Signet
Andariel New Pool
- Azurewrath
- Bane of Ahjad-Den
- Black River
- Blood Moon Breeches
- Blue Rose
- Cowl of the Nameless
- Dolmen Stone
- Flamescar
- Flickerstep
- Galvanic Azurite(New Item)
- Locran's Talisman
- Sepazontec
- Soulbrand
- Sunbird's Gorget
- The Basilisk
- The Umbracrux
- Tibault's Will
- Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
- X'Fal's Corroded Signet
Harbinger of Hatred new pool
- Banished Lord's Talisman
- Bane of Ahjad-Den
- Black River
- Crown of Lucion
- Flamescar
- Flickerstep
- Galvanic Azurite(New Item)
- Godslayer Crown
- Locran's Talisman
- Ophidian Iris
- Rod of Kepeleke
- Scoundrel's Leathers
- Sunbird's Gorget
- Tempest Roar
- The Basilisk
- The Hand of Naz
- The Third Blade
- The Umbracrux
- Tibault's Will
Grigoire
- Added
- The Mortacrux
- Endurant Faith
- Hesha e Kesungi(new Item)
Lord Zir
- Added
- Vox Omium
- Orphan Maker(New Item)
- Removed
- Bane of Ahjad-Den
Varshan
- Added
- Shard of Verathiel
- Rakanoth's Wake
- Sabre of Tsasgal(New Item)
- Gospel of the Devotee(New Item)
- Removed
- Ring of the Midday Hunt
Beast in the Ice
- Added
- Ring of the Midday Hunt
- Kilt of Blackwing(New Item)
Urivar
- Added
- Hesha e Kesungi(New Item)
- Gospel of the Devotee(New Item)
- Removed
- Bane of Ahjad-Den
Miscellaneous
- The final two tiers for Horadric Strongrooms now require more Attunement to unlock.
- The stack count for all stackable items, such as lair boss summon materials and consumables, has been standardized to 100 max stacks.
- The item affix Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource Percent has been replaced by Lucky Hit: Restore Primary Resource Amount.
- New Gloves and Weapons this affix would appear on will be affected.
- At 800 item power, this affix grants Lucky Hit: Up to 15% Chance to Restore 7-10 Primary Resource.
- New UI elements have been implemented to highlight progression through Escalating Nightmares.
