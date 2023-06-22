Diablo 4 Elixir of Shadow Resistance: Types, recipe, effects, and more

In Diablo 4, elixirs are consumable items that temporarily buff your character's stat and enhance their abilities. These can be useful for optimizing the performance of different class warriors in the game and farm experience across builds. You can search for grass piles throughout the game world to acquire the necessary herbs for crafting the said concoctions.

You need to gather specific ingredients for each elixir, after which you can visit the Alchemy and craft elixirs. Each type temporarily boosts one or more stats, helping to augment your character's abilities. During your battle, you may also pick up some additional charges from fallen enemies. The collected potions can also be upgraded into higher versions.

Diablo 4 has six types of elemental damage: Physical, Fire, Lightning, Cold, Poison, and Shadow. Since Shadow is one of these, it is necessary to have this elixir with you whenever you come across demons who have an affinity for it.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Shadow Resistance recipe

While the Weak Shadow Resist elixir can be crafted at level 15, the minimum requirement for crafting a more potent Shadow Resist variant with greater effects is that of a player at level 45 in Diablo 4. It requires more materials than the weak elixir and costs more in gold.

To Craft Shadow Resistance elixir, players need to visit The Alchemist Artisan with the following ingredients:

11 Gallowine

7 Blightshade

5 Gravedust

1,500 Gold

Blightshade is a toxic swamp lily with foul and aggressive qualities. Players must visit Hawezar near Fractured Peaks, Dry Steppes, Scosglen, and Kehjistan and inspect the infected swamps. Gallowine is available throughout the map in various places and is a common resource. The grave is another unique item required for crafting the elixir. It can be harvested by killing evil humans that players encounter during their quests throughout the game.

Another way of obtaining the elixir is by finding some Weak Shadow Resist Elixir given up by adversaries and then upgrading it at The Alchemist. Again, players need to be level 45 when using this trick because that is the base requirement.

Diablo 4 Elixir of Shadow Resistance uses and effects

In Diablo 4, Shadow is a new type of Elemental Damage that manifests as a distinct purplish glow. The Rogue class possesses the unique ability to enhance their offensive skills by applying cursed oils to their weapons, imbuing them with the power of Shadow Damage. When the affected enemy dies, it also creates a potent AoE that damages surrounding foes.

The Elixir of Shadow Resistance increases Shadow Resist by 20%, meaning a one-fifth reduction straightaway from enemies specializing in the Shadow Realm. It also enhances the experience gained by 5% during the duration of its application.

Notably, in Diablo 4, elixirs grant players a range of buffs for 30 minutes. These temporary enhancements can augment resistance, attack speed, and other advantages. However, only one effect can be active at one time.

