Diablo 4 Flooded Depths guide: Location and how to complete the dungeon

Completing the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4 is essential for the Necromancer class, as it rewards you with the Aspect of Empowering Reaper. Additionally, you also earn a significant amount of Renown, which unlocks various rewards and bonuses for your character. Although completing the dungeon is relatively easy as it lacks any bosses, unlocking it can be challenging.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4, including its location and how to unlock and complete it.

Where is the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4?

The Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4 is located in Hope's Light (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Flooded Depths dungeon is located in the northwestern region of Scosglen, within the confines of the Hope's Light Stronghold. However, access to this dungeon is only granted as a reward upon completing the Hope's Light Stronghold.

How to complete the Hope's Light Stronghold?

You have to defeat the Tidewitch Ne'gana boss to complete the Hope's Light Stronghold (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To complete the Hope's Light Stronghold, follow these steps:

Locate the Lighthouse and turn the winch to create a path forward.

Find the missing winch and return it to the Broken Mast.

Defeat the Tidewitch Ne'gana boss and ignite Hope's Light.

Finally, rekindle the Wanderer's Shrine to complete the Hope's Light Stronghold.

Tidewitch Ne'gana is a relatively easy boss fight with three main attacks: waves that deal moderate damage and have a hefty knockback, swings that only inflict damage, and puddles that apply a Slow debuff.

To avoid the waves, kite around the boss. Maintain distance to dodge the swings. The main thing to watch out for are the puddles on the ground, which start exploding when the boss's health gets low.

How to complete the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4?

The Flooded Depth dungeon entrance in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

Once you complete the Hope's Light Stronghold, the Flooded Depths will become accessible. As previously mentioned, this Level 40 dungeon has no boss fights. However, you will need to defeat several Elite Monsters to complete the objectives. The first of these is the Plague Ship Rower, marked on the mini-map with a skull icon.

After defeating the Plague Ship Rower, proceed to the next part of the dungeon, the Compromised Oilstores. Here, you will need to defeat three Drowned Bells, marked on the mini-map with white icons. Slaying all three will complete the Flooded Depths dungeon in Diablo 4.

