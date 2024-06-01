Diablo 4: 5 strongest endgame builds for the Pit in Season 4

To reach the higher tiers in the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4, you will need the strongest endgame builds available. The Pit is the most challenging endgame activity in Season 4 and features 200 tiers, with enemies and bosses scaling up to Level 300. For perspective, the highest player character level in Diablo 4 is Level 100, meaning the enemies in this endgame activity can be up to 200 levels higher than your character.

So, this article lists the strongest endgame builds you can get for the Pit in Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Five strongest endgame builds in Diablo 4 that dominate in the Pit

1) Heartseeker Rogue

The Heartseeker Rogue is an endgame build in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || M1PY/YouTube)

The Heartseeker Rogue is one of the strongest endgame builds for the Pit in Diablo 4 Season 4, as it boasts exorbitant damage output while being extremely easy to play. This allows you to focus on the enemies rather than the mechanics of your build, ensuring you can play it at its maximum potential at all times.

The Heartseeker Rogue build specializes in the basic attack skill, Heartseeker, bolstering it with various abilities, passive, and aspects. Its multiple Crowd Control abilities make it a well-rounded build that excels in any scenario.

2) Thorns Barbarian

The Thorns Barbarian is an excellent build for boss fights (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Dalkora/YouTube)

This build provides a pretty hardcore way to eradicate hoards of enemies in the Pit, which involves letting them attack you and slay themselves. Due to its ease of play, the Thorns Barbarian is another strong endgame build in Diablo 4. It's also extremely tanky, boasting a large health pool and significant damage reduction.

This build focuses on generating Fury to enhance your basic attack skill, Bash, and passive Thorns damage. While you actively destroy enemies with your attacks, those who manage to hit you will succumb to Thorns.

3) Shadow Minion Necromancer

The Shadow Minion Necromancer is an extremely powerful build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Vybzjay/YouTube)

The Necromancer is the most played class in Season 4: Loot Reborn, and for good reason. This class stands head and shoulders above the rest, with the Shadow Minion Necromancer being one of the strongest endgame builds, comparable to the other builds in this list.

This build specializes in inflicting massive amounts of Shadow Damage using an army of Undead Minions. Aside from excelling in the endgame, leveling a Necromancer in Diablo 4 will let you sit back as your minions handle the enemies.

4) Bash Barbarian

The Bash Barbarian build is a lot of fun (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Dalkora/YouTube)

Although the Bash ability is a key component of the Thorns Barbarian build, its real highlight is the Thorns damage. However, in the Bash Barbarian build, the focus is entirely on enhancing Bash, making it as powerful as possible rather than boosting various other aspects of the build.

Bash also received major buffs in Season 4, making it one of the strongest endgame builds for progressing through the Pit.

5) Rapid Fire Rogue

The Rapid Fire Rogue is a really powerful build for the Pit (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || Thiago A./YouTube)

The Rapid Fire Rogue features an impressive damage output due to numerous buffs that bolster its primary ability, Rapid Fire.

This build also boasts a plethora of Crowd Control abilities, consistently applying Chilled and Freeze debuffs through Cold Damage. Additionally, it offers versatility with multiple mobility skills, providing escape options when needed.

The only caveat of the Rapid Fire Rogue build is its slightly steeper learning curve. However, its ranged sniper playstyle makes up for this by allowing you to distance yourself from danger compared to other builds.