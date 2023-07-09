Diablo 4 Fury Against Fate bug: Potential causes, fixes, and more

Diablo 4’s Fury Against Fate quest can occasionally trigger a bug in the game, preventing players from moving forward. It can be frustrating to deal with, but thankfully, there are some solutions that have helped several players as they journey across Sanctuary. While none of them are 100% guaranteed to solve all instances of the problem, they are still worth trying nonetheless.

From causes to potential solutions, we’re going to go over the Diablo 4 Fury Against Fate bug. If this is something that has plagued you in D4, here are some solutions that might just help you get back on track.

What causes the Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4?

The primary cause of the Fury Against Fate bug appears to be in-game events during Diablo 4. This quest can be frustrating to players, but thankfully, it’s easy to see if the quest is bugged.

It appears that Fury Against Fate’s bug is triggered by world events taking place near Wasting Hollow’s cave. If one is active while you’re heading through the area, this bug has a chance of occurring.

If you head up to the cave to work on this quest, and there’s a barricade in the way that you can attack, the quest is bugged, and you cannot progress until the bug has been solved. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can attempt to do that.

Possible solutions to the Fury Against Fate bug in Diablo 4

There are a few solutions, and while they are similar, they both have a chance to solve the D4 bug and let you resume playing the game as normal. Unfortunately, these may not work the first time, or at all.

Simple solution

Leave the cave area, and complete any World Events nearby

Re-enter the cave

This will let you talk to Ealda, and push this Diablo 4 quest forward. It’s always frustrating for a quest to bug out, but thankfully, the above solution is a pretty easy one to trigger before trying again.

Detailed solution

Abandon the quest

Log out and log back in - check for nearby World Events

Head to the quest location again

Start the quest and go back into the cave.

If there’s a World Event, relog until there isn’t

Speak to Ealda again within the cave

Unfortunately, the solution is just to abandon the quest, get it again, and make sure there are no World Events nearby. It’s also been said that you may need to break the gates and kite some of the enemies towards it to get things moving.

Sadly, none of these are guaranteed to work, but they are your best chances to continue playing the Fury Against Fate quest. That is of course, until Blizzard releases a hotfix or update addressing it.

