Diablo 4 hotfix 13 (1.0.2) finally fixes the “infinite monster spawn” glitch

After the release of Diablo 4 on June 6, 2023, players all over the world have been glued to the action RPG, trying out the extensive list of builds and mechanics. However, there have been several minor bugs or glitches since the release of the game that Blizzard Entertainment has made sure to fix on time. Hotfix 13 for Patch 1.0.2 fixed these and some minor bugs as well.

Players have been reporting these bugs since the release, and the infinite monster glitch was one such exploit using which they could earn a hefty amount of loot. However, Blizzard has just fixed it alongside the Barbarian glitch of Hammer of the Ancients.

Diablo 4 hotfix 13 Patch 1.0.2 fixes

As mentioned earlier, Blizzard has fixed the minor exploit that could spawn an infinite number of enemies during a Cellar Event, resulting in infinite loot for players. Although some hoped that Blizzard would overlook this exploit, the company has fixed it to balance the Cellar Events.

Moreover, another major bug that players were experiencing was with the Hammer of the Ancients attack. After receiving many complaints regarding the significantly reduced damage of the attack, a fix has been implemented, and your character will now have the correct damage output in Diablo 4.

The official Diablo 4 hotfix 13 notes on July 23, 2023, read:

Gameplay Fixes

Addressed an issue with how monsters could infinitely spawn in Cellar Events.

Class Changes

Barbarian - Reverting a performance change that inadvertently reduced the damage for “Hammer of the Ancients”.

Developer's note regarding this hotfix

On June 23, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment also released the official hotfix 12 for Diablo 4 Patch 1.0.2, which implemented certain changes to the Hammer of the Ancients. However, the change unintentionally affected the weapon's performance, as mentioned in their notes. Because of this, they had to rush and implement another fix a few hours later.

The developer's note on June 23, 2023, is as follows:

"Earlier today, we pushed out Hotfix 12 which included stability and performance improvement changes that affected Hammer of the Ancients. These changes were strictly for backend performance, but unintentionally also affected gameplay. There were no plans to reduce the damage of Hammer of the Ancients with this change. We have reverted this change as this was not intended."

Hotfix 12 had certain additional bug fixes regarding Barbarian Unique weapons, like the Overkill, Hellhammer, and Ancient’s Oath, which were dropping for the Druid characters as well. Moreover, there was also a fix regarding the Sorcerer's Ice Shards and Combustion abilities.

