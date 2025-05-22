Diablo 4: How to farm Forgotten Souls efficiently (Season 8)

Diablo 4’s Forgotten Souls are an important part to making your Ancestral gear as powerful as possible, via the Blacksmith and Occultist vendors However, it’s probably the most frustrating resource to grind, especially compared to things like Gold and Obducite. You really have to figure out where the best place to use your time is, and there are a few places to do that. While a hotfix last year made it a bit easier to get Forgotten Souls, many players still felt like it was a mystery how you should farm these.
We’ll cover all the places they would normally drop below, and highlight which areas tend to work the best for us. It’s also important to note that if you’re on anything less than Torment 1, you won't get any Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4. You need to at least reach Torment, and the higher your Torment level, the better.
Places in Sanctuary to farm Forgotten Souls efficiently in Diablo 4 Season 8
You have quite a few options, as it pertains to farming Forgotten Souls efficiently in Diablo 4 Season 8. Pretty much all endgame options, except The Pit drop Forgotten Souls, so it’s really up to you which works best. However, here’s the complete list:
All locations Forgotten Souls can drop
- Opening Tortured Gifts in Helltides
- Cache rewards from the Tree of Whispers
- Infernal Hordes
- Undercity of Kurast
- Dark Citadel
- Bargaining in the Mercenary Den
Personally, for my time and money, opening Tortured Gifts in Helltides is the most efficient way to get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4. This is made even easier, if there’s a group of people farming the Blood Maiden. That means you can get a nice chunk of currency to crack open chests with a lot less fuss.
However, since this is Season 8, if you have a really strong AOE boss power, like Grigoire’s Lightning Square or Wandering Death’s Chest Beam, you can clear through groups nice and quick, and farm tons of currency for the chests. Make sure to bring a Pet along though!
However, it’s also important to do it on the highest Torment you can. The higher your Torment level, the higher amounts of Forgotten Souls you pick up in Diablo 4, so keep that in mind when farming. All of the above ways work, but my preferred way are Helltides, with Infernal Hordes being a backup. Efficient use of time and farming enough in Infernal Hordes can land you big chunks of Forgotten Souls.
