Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest is the second one that you will come across in the Season of Blood. Despite being simple, it can be slightly confusing because there are a few finer details that you have to pay attention to. Considering that this is the second quest in the season, it's aimed at getting players acquainted with the overall storyline.

Such introductory quests are very important because, apart from the storyline introduction, they also provide you with a brief insight into the powers and buffs that you'll be able to use over the course of the season.

So, how does one complete the Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest?

How to complete the Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest

The Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest is activated once you've finished the Blood Money quest in the game. You do not have to interact with specific vendors to trigger it. After you've completed the Blood Money quest, make your way back to Ked Bardu. You could use your mount to get to this place, but it's quicker if you use the Waypoint in the city.

Once you've made it to the city, make your way back to the Magistrate's Office. The location will be highlighted on your minimap. Head inside, and you will have to talk to Erys, who is a seasonal NPC. After you've spoken to her, you will have to interact with three different clues in this very room

The first clue is the Blood Well that is right in front of you. The second and the third are located on a desk on the right side of the room. Once you've interacted with these three clues, you will then have to unlock your first Vampiric power.

Open up your inventory and highlight the very first tab. It should have a green blip on it so that you can find it easily. From here, use potent blood to unlock the Undying power and slot it into the Sanguine Wheel.

With that done, you will have completed the Diablo 4 Hunter's Chase quest. You will be rewarded with some XP and a case with some consumables, along with some gold.

As mentioned before, Hunter's Chase is very straightforward, but it's an important quest because you will be introduced to the seasonal storyline. You will also realize that you've been bitten by a vampire, but you're not turning into one.

Despite the rocky launch, Diablo 4 Season of Blood seems to be in a good place so far because all the changes that Blizzard has introduced in the game are meaningful and have made the overall gameplay better than what it used to be.