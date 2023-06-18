Diablo 4 Infinite Mana Sorcerer build: Skills, Aspects, and more

The Sorcerer presents the easiest learning curve in Diablo 4. Not only that, this is the only class that can deal all four types of elemental damage. It is based on magical skills only, and most of the abilities that are used by Sorcerers require mana. While the amount of this resource that a character has at any given time is the same, players can alter how much of it is consumed through builds.

The amount of mana that a Sorcerer possesses at any given time is displayed in the circle on the hotbar's right. While certain skills and abilities consume a lot of it when cast, there are some that replenish this resource as well. With that said, here's a build that can guarantee an infinite supply of mana in Diablo 4.

How to get infinite mana in Diablo 4

Before moving on, you need to understand that while you won't run out of this elixir completely, your mana levels will drop a bit before coming back up again. If you can trigger the skill rotation correctly, your mana counter will refill within seconds of something consuming this resource.

To do this, you'll have to wield a specific set of skills. Not only that, you will also have to unlock and then imprint a very specific Aspect for this Infinite Mana Ice Sorcerer build to work out effectively. Here are the skills you need to equip:

Skills

This Infinite Mana Sorcerer build in Diablo 4 is based on the Ice Sorcerer. So the very first skill that you need to select is Frost Bolt. Then, follow the track up to Glinting Frost Bolt. If you get this skill, every time your Frost Bolts hit a chilled or frozen enemy, you'll gain mana.

You will also need to invest skill points in Ice Armor and Enhanced Ice Armor skills. That said, you won't be able to get to the latter without investing a point in the former. But once you get the latter, your mana regeneration will be increased by 25% whenever you trigger the Ice Armor skill in Diablo 4.

In addition to the skills mentioned above, you will also need to get Frost Nova and Shimmering Frost Nova. With these skills unlocked, whenever you hit an enemy, you will generate mana based on the number of foes you strike.

As for passive skills, you will need to invest skill points in the node for Fiery Surge. With it, you will increase your mana regeneration rate by 10% whenever you end up burning an enemy with your fire abilities.

You will also have to invest in the Avalance key passive, which is triggered whenever you cast Ice Shard, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard and creates a 10% chance that these skills will cost you no mana.

Aspects

There's just one particular Aspect that you need to take into account for this Infinite Mana Ice Sorcerer build in Diablo 4: Aspect of Frozen Memories. Whenever you imprint this passive on any piece of gear (preferably a ring), it will apply to one additional cast.

The only drawback is that this Aspect cannot be unlocked by completing any Dungeon. You will have to extract it from a Legendary item. If this item has good stats, then you can choose to use it in your loadout.

There's not much to this build, and once you have everything in place, you will be freezing the toughest of dungeon bosses in the blink of an eye in Diablo 4.

