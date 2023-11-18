Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week: Start date, bonus XP, gold, and more

The Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week is almost here. Over the course of these seven days, players will be able to earn bonus XP and gold for culling monsters all over the Sanctuary. In short, this is an event conducted to help players reach the endgame stages quickly so that they can enjoy plowing through the five major bosses in search of Unique weapons and gear.

For live service games, being able to earn XP quickly is very important because it helps players level up. That said, here's everything that players need to know about the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week.

Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week start date and other details

Expand Tweet

Based on the information revealed by Blizzard on Twitter, the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week is scheduled to start on November 20, 2023, at 10 am PST and conclude on November 27, 2023, at 10 am PST. During this time, you will see massive XP and gold boosts for slaying monsters on both the Seasonal and the Eternal realm.

This XP boost will stack with both elixir XP bonuses and the Urn of Experience so that players can make the most of the Diablo 4 Mother's Blessing week on the Seasonal realm. While the latter isn't available on the Eternal realm, the former will stack.

This is the second time the developers have enabled bonus XP and gold in the game. However, the first time they did it, the window lasted for a small weekend.

Considering that the event has now been extended to a week, it can be assumed that the bonus XP and gold weekends drew in more players. So, this could also be an attempt to attract more players.

Expand Tweet

The timing of this event is perfect. Diablo 4's Abbatoir of Zir goes live on December 5, but players will have to hit level 100 in order to access that activity. So players can use this opportunity to do so. It's an interesting concept and goes on to show that the developer wants to make their endgame activities more accessible.

Apart from the Abbatoir of Zir, players will be able to participate in the Midwinter Blight event, which is scheduled to start on December 12.

Although the winter event does not have any specific level requirements, it won't hurt if players are at a higher level while participating in the event. Furthermore, players will be able to earn free rewards over the course of the Midwinter Blight event.