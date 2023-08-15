Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.2: Expected update time, size, and other details

The Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2 will be the third major addition in Season of the Malignant. While not as pivotal as the previous patch, it will be focusing on some of the annoying bugs in the game. However, just like its predecessor, the developers haven't really mentioned a specific time for it to go live. That said, the patch will arrive on August 15.

When it comes to live service titles like Blizzard's latest action role-playing game (RPG), patches are important. Moreover, since it's an RPG, the developers can tweak gameplay mechanics in order to keep the game feeling fresh. With that said, here's everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2 expected maintenance schedule

Expand Tweet

As of now, Blizzard hasn't revealed any maintenance schedule for the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2. Given they had followed a similar pattern for the 1.1.1 patch as well, there might not be any specific downtime for this one either.

As for the launch times for the said patch, it's expected to go live sometime around 6 pm BST/ 1 pm EDT / 10 am PDT on August 15. While the release date has been confirmed by the developers in the official Diablo 4 1.1.2 patch notes, there is no specific launch time.

The aforementioned times are based on those used by the previous patches. There's always a chance of Blizzard changing the timings, so this piece will be updated once accurate information becomes available.

Expected Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2 size

Here's where you can find the settings to enable automatic updates (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

As it is for any live service title, the total patch size varies for each system. Hence it's hard to comment on the exact size of the said patch. However, based on the changes and adjustments revealed in the notes, it shouldn't exceed 1.00 GB in size.

In order to download, make sure you've enabled the auto-update option in your Battle.net launcher. This will ensure the patch downloads automatically when the developers deploy it. However, the download process doesn't seem to trigger if the app runs in the background. So you must ensure it's running in the foreground to ensure seamless updating.

Is the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.2 optional?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, patch 1.1.2 isn't optional at all. Given the game requires a continuous internet connection, it's important to always update to the latest version.

Updating also eliminates the possibility of you encountering game-breaking bugs, thereby ensuring a seamless gaming experience.