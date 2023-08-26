Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 (August 29) official notes: Gameplay updates, bug fixes, and more

As revealed during the Gamescom event, Blizzard is gearing up to launch the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 on August 29. This is the fourth major update to go live in this game's Season of the Malignant. In keeping with all previous patches, the developers have released the notes for 1.1.3 a couple of days prior to its release. This is being done so that players know what to expect in the upcoming update.

The Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 is aimed at fixing some of the various bugs and glitches in the game. Having said that, this article will list all the changes that Blizzard will be making once this new update goes live.

All changes after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 goes live

Here's a list of all the changes that will be coming to the game after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 goes live.

Gameplay Updates

Monsters

Crowd Control Sources

Cold Enchanted Elites that attack in quick succession (Ex: Ghost Archers and Snake Brutes) will no longer proc the Cold Enchanted on every hit.

Chilling Wind will spawn overlapping walls less often.

The Stun ability from the Cannibal Gorger can now be more easily avoided.

Increased the cooldown on the Cold Goatman Ice Pillars.

Reduced the amount of Chill applied from the Cold Spider attack.

Reduced the Stun duration from the Nangari Snake Eyes from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

Other changes that reduce how often the player can be targeted by Crowd Control.

General

The death explosion from Fire Enchanted monsters releases 1 less wave and deals 20% less damage.

The damage from the Bloated Corpsefiend’s charge attack has been reduced by 14%.

Miscellaneous

Affixes on items will now sort consistently.

The Seasonal and My Class filters in the Codex of Power menu now remember the setting previously selected by the player.

Navigating the Glyph Upgrade menu on controller will now feel more natural in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3.

Achievements, Trophies, and Challenges with shared unlock criteria across platforms now transfer via cross-platform progression.

Bug Fixes

Season of the Malignant

Fixed an issue where the Shadow Clone provided by the Caged Heart of Trickery displayed an improper tooltip in Fields of Hatred.

Fixed an issue where Crowd Control effects could be applied to the Shadow Clone from the Caged Heart of Trickery and then carried over to the player.

Fixed an issue where the Caged Heart of the Calculated would not trigger its stun effect if the cast skill was Imbued.

Fixed an issue where monsters could open the door to the chamber where Varshan is encountered in the Ravening Pit in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3.

Fixed an issue where the Echo of Varshan quest would not be completed after defeating Varshan if the player previously died to him.

Fixed an issue where completed Season Journey objectives displayed in the Recently Completed section of the Challenges menu.

Fixed an issue where the rewards for defeating Varshan the first time wouldn't go to the player's Stash if they were missed.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Varshan did not have a guaranteed Legendary drop chance after Level 35.

Fixed an issue where Cormond would not appear after defeating Varshan during the Cold Hard Truth quest if the party leader was killed during the fight in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3.

Gameplay

When the following Skills and Powers were applied by a player on a monster, other players were unexpectedly able to benefit from that effect. This issue has been fixed in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3.

Skills and Passives

Decrepify

Shadowblight

Twisting Blades

Shatter

Paragon Nodes and Glyphs

Hemorrhage

Exploit Weakness

Revenge

Dominate

Fang and Claw

Deadraiser

Amplify

Fixed an issue where a Druid player's inventory could fill up with Spirit Blessings, blocking progression for Quests that had items associated with them.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where the disbanding of a clan prompt directed the player to enter the clan's name instead of using the provided code.

Fixed an issue where the quest marker for searching the Records Room during the Answers in the Ashes quest wouldn't disappear after advancing past the objective.

Fixed an issue where the Blessed Mother Departed objective referenced the wrong name for the Echo of Hatred dungeon.

Fixed an issue where two overlapping icons would display for Cormond's Workbench in the Dry Steppes.

Fixed an issue where progress notifications for untracked Whispers could repeatedly display the same update.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where mounted NPCs could appear to be riding an invisible horse in the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3.

Fixed an issue where Classes that can't equip daggers could equip the Skeleton Key, the dagger rewarded for completing the Dead to Rights quest.

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during the Jewel of the East quest in Co-Op Play.

Fixed an issue where the Spirt of the Lost Grove Druid class quest could have its progression blocked if the player joined a Party after activating the last stone.

Fixed an issue where Rogues could use Concealment to skip a phase of the Echo of Lilith encounter.

Various performance and stability improvements across all platforms.

These Diablo 4 changes mostly revolve around bug fixes with respect to skills and some glitched debuffs that enemies kept applying to players. As of now, no information with respect to this update's server downtime is available. However, the details regarding that should present themselves in the next few days.

During the Gamescom event, Blizzard also revealed certain details about Diablo 4 Season 2, which is set to go live in October on the very day Season of the Malignant ends.