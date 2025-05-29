Diablo 4 player reveals Runes dropped after 100 Uber Belial kills on Season 9 PTR

A Diablo 4 player revealed what Runes dropped for them after 100 Uber Belial kills on the Season 9 PTR, and it’s not looking good. Runes are important, because they combine to form powerful Runewords, to give players extra advantages in battle. However, beyond that, you can use Runes to specific Mythic Uniques, instead of farming them, or using Resplendent Sparks to craft a random Mythic Unique, like I did.

Ad

Belial is a fight that’s incredibly hard to farm for, because it’s all a matter of luck. It requires you to fight specific ladder bosses, and hope their chests drop the right summon materials. With that in mind, Belial’s loot should drop decent stuff, no matter which boss chest you open as a result of beating him.

Diablo 4 player’s Rune drops after 100 Uber Belial kills in Season 9 PTR were disappointing

Redditor and Diablo 4 player Deidarac5 posted their drop rates for Runes, after 100 Uber Belial kills on the Season 9 PTR. In the post below, you can see that they did get a full inventory of Runes, with a few extra copies. The Redditor did point out that 4 blues didn’t fit, and they also received two Mythic Unique drops.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad thing that he drops Blue Runes, because they still need to drop from places. I feel like he should drop fewer of them, as the Pinnacle Boss of the whole game. This Redditor fought one specific boss 100 times, and only got 9 Legendary Runes.

Why are these Legendary Runes so important? Because you typically need at least 6 of a specific Legendary Rune to craft Mythic Uniques. A good example is the popular Heir of Perdition, which takes 6 Jah Runes.

Ad

Of course, it also comes down to luck. Other players may be luckier than I am (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each Mythic requires 6 of a specific Legendary, so it’s already stressful to try and make Mythic Uniques this way. It sounds like Season 9, according to the playerbase, is another Season where crafting a Mythic feels like an impossible task. Sure, you can also combine Runes to try and get another Rune at random, but that seldom feels worth it.

Ad

In general, getting Legendary Runes in Diablo 4 feels incredibly frustrating, so seeing this amount drop from 100 boss kills on the Season 9 PTR doesn’t give me hope for the coming months. I’ll just have to hitch my wagon to boss kills, and the Mythic Unique Cache at the Blacksmith.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More