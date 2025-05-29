Diablo 4 player reveals Runes dropped after 100 Uber Belial kills on Season 9 PTR

A Diablo 4 player revealed what Runes dropped for them after 100 Uber Belial kills on the Season 9 PTR, and it’s not looking good. Runes are important, because they combine to form powerful Runewords, to give players extra advantages in battle. However, beyond that, you can use Runes to specific Mythic Uniques, instead of farming them, or using Resplendent Sparks to craft a random Mythic Unique, like I did.
Belial is a fight that’s incredibly hard to farm for, because it’s all a matter of luck. It requires you to fight specific ladder bosses, and hope their chests drop the right summon materials. With that in mind, Belial’s loot should drop decent stuff, no matter which boss chest you open as a result of beating him.
Diablo 4 player’s Rune drops after 100 Uber Belial kills in Season 9 PTR were disappointing
Redditor and Diablo 4 player Deidarac5 posted their drop rates for Runes, after 100 Uber Belial kills on the Season 9 PTR. In the post below, you can see that they did get a full inventory of Runes, with a few extra copies. The Redditor did point out that 4 blues didn’t fit, and they also received two Mythic Unique drops.
Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad thing that he drops Blue Runes, because they still need to drop from places. I feel like he should drop fewer of them, as the Pinnacle Boss of the whole game. This Redditor fought one specific boss 100 times, and only got 9 Legendary Runes.
Why are these Legendary Runes so important? Because you typically need at least 6 of a specific Legendary Rune to craft Mythic Uniques. A good example is the popular Heir of Perdition, which takes 6 Jah Runes.
Each Mythic requires 6 of a specific Legendary, so it’s already stressful to try and make Mythic Uniques this way. It sounds like Season 9, according to the playerbase, is another Season where crafting a Mythic feels like an impossible task. Sure, you can also combine Runes to try and get another Rune at random, but that seldom feels worth it.
In general, getting Legendary Runes in Diablo 4 feels incredibly frustrating, so seeing this amount drop from 100 boss kills on the Season 9 PTR doesn’t give me hope for the coming months. I’ll just have to hitch my wagon to boss kills, and the Mythic Unique Cache at the Blacksmith.
