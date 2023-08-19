Diablo 4 players blast Season 1 battle pass Armor sets, one calls them a “sad thing”

Diablo 4 has amassed a substantial fanbase ever since its launch in June this year. The game also witnessed many updates over the course of time, with some receiving major criticism from players. The most notable backlash involved the devs nerfing Sorcerer and Barbarian. While this has been resolved, players have noticed another issue pertaining to cosmetics.

One avid fan stated the following on Reddit:

“Sad thing is, the paid stuff isn’t even that good.”

A majority of Diablo 4 fans are in agreement with this thought. Season of the Malignant features a battle pass, and armor sets are among the many rewards that can be acquired from it. Players are scrutinizing the designs of these sets, and many are not in awe of them.

Diablo 4 fans debate over the lack of enticing Armor sets in Season 1

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant introduced some new gameplay mechanics along with a bunch of storied content. The battle pass is also one of the additions as part of season 1. Avid fans expressed their opinions on Reddit regarding the lackluster armor sets in both free and paid versions of the battle pass.

One Diablo 4 player posted an image depicting all the free and paid armor set designs that sparked a healthy debate. Fans were vocal enough to state their concerns, and many think that the designs lack variety and are not motivating enough to complete the season.

A small demographic of players was quick to defend this and commented that cosmetics shouldn’t determine the quality of the game or the season. They opine that if gameplay is robust, then cosmetics are not a point of concern.

Some others expressed how Sorcerer and Druids have the least impressive armor sets. Many players are in agreement that Sorcerer should have had better designs, at least on par with the other classes.

The thread also possesses some positive feedback. Players are admiring the in-game armor sets that are part of the base game, not the seasonal content.

A vast majority of users on Reddit are not in awe of the free battle pass armor set, which is termed the Artisan’s Set. Additionally, some players feel that the normal gear is far superior to any free cosmetic in this battle pass. This led many fans to recommend using the in-game gear only.

Some players are of the opinion that these armor sets should be obtainable by playing the game organically. This is a valid argument since Diablo 4 is a full-priced game. One user stated how they can hardly view their character from a top-down perspective.

All that said, Season of the Malignant added a significant amount of content in terms of story, and one can even clear out Malignant Tunnels. Those interested in tackling endgame activities can refer to this guide on the best Blood Surge Necromancer build.