Best Diablo 4 Blood Surge Necromancer endgame build guide

Diablo 4 boasts a healthy variety of content for you to delve into, ranging from extensive story missions to smaller side quests. You can choose to play as your favorite class and deal with the enemies across the world of Sanctuary by clearing out dungeons and other areas.

Each class, including the Necromancer, serves as a canvas for build experimentation thanks to the number of unique skills and abilities.

Diablo 4 Blood Surge build is one of the decent setups for the Necromancer, enabling you to clear out activities faster along with increasing the survivability factor. This build also leverages the minions hence making it an enticing setup to use in the endgame.

Best Diablo 4 Blood Surge Necromancer endgame abilities and passives

Blood Surge skill is the foundation of this build (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4’s Necromancer class is preferred for unleashing minions on the battlefield. The Blood Surge build aims to not only leverage one of the minions but also utilize the Blood Surge skill.

You will benefit from upgrading your Blood Surge skill which enables you to draw blood from your foes along with triggering a blood nova to deal massive damage.

You can also invest skill points in Hemorrhage (Image via Diablo 4)

The following skills will serve you better as part of this build:

Skills Points to Invest Hemorrhage / Enhanced / Acolyte’s 5 / 1 / 1 Blood Surge / Enhanced / Paranormal 5 / 1 / 1 Unliving Energy 1 Imperfectly Balanced 3 Blood Mist / Enhanced / Dreadful 1 / 1 / 1 Corpse Explosion / Enhanced / Blighted 1 / 1 / 1 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 3 Grim Harvest 3 Fueled by Death 3 Death’s Embrace 3 Corpse Tendrils / Enhanced / Plagued 1 / 1 / 1 Gruesome Mending 1 Transfusion 3 Tides of Blood 3 Coalesced Blood 3 Drain Vitality 3 Army of the Dead / Prime version / Supreme variant 1 / 1 / 1 Bonded in Essence 1 Death’s Defense 1 Rathma’s Vigor 1

You are bound to face tougher adversaries as you progress through the game. Fortunately, there is a gameplay system called Paragon Board that is introduced once you attain level 50. You can slot in various Glyphs to gain plenty of passive boosts.

The Paragon Boards and Glyphs listed below work well in this build:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Blood-drinker Scent of Death Undaunted Blood Begets Blood Dominate Bloodbath Territorial

Best Diablo 4 Blood Surge Necromancer Legendary Aspects

This Aspect can work well with the Blood Surge build (Image via Diablo 4)

Necromancers can leverage minions to unleash havoc in battles. You can opt for upgrade 1 (allows you to raise one extra warrior) for your Skeletal Warriors and sacrifice the rest to avail of stat boosts for your character. Do remember to use Legendary Aspects on your gear to gain an edge.

These Legendary Aspects can be used with this build:

Blood-bathed Aspect: Complete the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon in Fractured Peaks region.

Complete the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon in Fractured Peaks region. Fastblood Aspect: Iron Hold Dungeon in Hawezar region.

Iron Hold Dungeon in Hawezar region. Blood Getter’s Aspect: You must interact with the occultist to extract this Aspect from Legendary loot.

You must interact with the occultist to extract this Aspect from Legendary loot. Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen: Not associated with any dungeon and can be acquired from extraction.

Not associated with any dungeon and can be acquired from extraction. Aspect of Disobedience: Ensure clearing out a dungeon named Halls of the Damned located in the Kehjistan area to obtain this Aspect.

Ensure clearing out a dungeon named Halls of the Damned located in the Kehjistan area to obtain this Aspect. Starlight Aspect: It cannot be acquired from any dungeon hence requires extraction from loot associated with Legendary rarity.

Decrepit Aura can be used with this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is necessary to use gems effectively to bolster your build. Ruby for your weapon, Diamond for the jewelry gear, and Sapphire for the armor is a potent setup for this Necromancer build. If you don’t wish to use gems on jewelry, you can resort to the myriad of Malignant Hearts.

You will benefit from using the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet: Malignant Pact (Wrathful)

Malignant Pact (Wrathful) Ring 1: The Decrepit Aura (Brutal)

The Decrepit Aura (Brutal) Ring 2: The Barber (Wrathful)

Expand Tweet

You can partake in the Season of the Malignant to pursue new story missions and clear out new areas called Malignant Tunnels.

If you are excited about the next season, you can refer to this article that touches upon the potential release date of Season 2.