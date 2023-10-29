Diablo 4 Scroll of Amnesia: How to get, uses, and more

In Diablo 4, Scroll of Amnesia is one of the many new features that Blizzard Entertainment introduced in the Season of Blood. The item is a consumable that can be useful for buildcrafting, although there are no easy means to acquire it. The developers have constantly been trying to improve the game by adding items that improve a player's overall experience.

Diablo 4's Scroll of Amnesia is turning out to be a coveted item in the game. So how does one acquire this scroll, and how do they use it? This guide explains more.

How to use the Diablo 4 Scroll of Amnesia

Scroll of Amnesia in Diablo 4 is a consumable that you can use like any other in the game. As the name suggests, it is a scroll that induces forgetfulness. When consumed, you will forget all your skills and wipe out all your Paragon Boards, thereby allowing you to reset them.

With the Diablo 4 update 1.2.1 on the cards, you will be able to reset your Paragon Boards, but just like resetting skills, it will cost gold. If you use the Diablo 4 Scroll of Amnesia, you won't require gold, but then again, these scrolls can be used only once.

How to get the Scroll of Amnesia in Diablo 4

Currently, it is not possible to purchase the Scroll of Amnesia in the game. The only way to acquire this item is by completing Chapter 5 in the Seasonal Journey tab. There are 12 objectives, but you will have to complete only 10 of them to successfully complete the chapter. Here are all the objectives:

Potent Potable: Craft an Elixir of at Least Required Level 65 at the Alchemist.

Craft an Elixir of at Least Required Level 65 at the Alchemist. Prophecy Pluripotent: Open Tortured Gifts of six different types during a Helltide.

Open Tortured Gifts of six different types during a Helltide. Blessing Of The Strong : Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot.

: Equip Sacred Legendary items in every slot. Lilth’s Undoing: Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas.

Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Reaching For Greatness: Improve a Paragon Glyph to Rank 21 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.

Improve a Paragon Glyph to Rank 21 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons. Sojourner Into Darkness: Complete a Tier 20 or higher Nightmare Dungeon.

Complete a Tier 20 or higher Nightmare Dungeon. Threshold Of Damnation: Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock Torment World Tier 4.

Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock Torment World Tier 4. Crop Of Blood: Reach Reputation Level 10 in the Blood Harvest, available after completing or skipping the campaign.

Reach Reputation Level 10 in the Blood Harvest, available after completing or skipping the campaign. Stormwatch: Defeat Grigore in Nightmare World Tier 3, summoned in Dry Steppes with Living Steel from Helltides.

Defeat Grigore in Nightmare World Tier 3, summoned in Dry Steppes with Living Steel from Helltides. Fully Avowed: Possess 20 total Pacts across equipped armor at once.

Possess 20 total Pacts across equipped armor at once. Triple Threat: Upgrade 2 Vampiric Powers to Level 3 by consuming Potent Blood.

Upgrade 2 Vampiric Powers to Level 3 by consuming Potent Blood. Jewel Crush: Craft a Flawless Gem at the Jeweler.

Once you've completed this chapter, you will be rewarded with the Seasonal Journey cache, which contains several endgame items, including the Scroll of Amnesia.