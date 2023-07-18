Diablo 4 Season 1 set to ease gear level requirements

Diablo 4 fans are in for a treat owing to the new Season of the Malignant that is set to arrive on July 20, 2023. Players who have completed the main campaign are clamoring to delve into the new season and experience a new tale in the world of Sanctuary. The game has witnessed several patches ever since its launch, but one can expect more positive changes arriving with season 1.

While the prime highlight of this season is the new story and more enemy types, fans can look forward to new gear-level requirements. This news comes from Joe Piepiora, who is Diablo 4’s associate game director. These new level requirements are associated with Sacred and Ancestral items.

What will be the new level caps for Sacred and Ancestral items in Diablo 4 Season 1?

So items you find at level 100 will only require a level 80 character in order to equip! Icy Veins @icyveins



#Diablo #Diablo4 Diablo 4 Season 1 adds level requirements for Sacred and Ancestral items, making it easier to obtain endgame gear for alts! For clarity: Starting in season one Sacred items have a level requirement CAP of 60 and Ancestral items have a level requirement CAP of 80.So items you find at level 100 will only require a level 80 character in order to equip! twitter.com/icyveins/statu…

Diablo 4 comprises loot of varying rarities, but Sacred and Ancestral items are the most sought-after by the game's veterans. Players can rejoice as the Sacred items are set to be capped at level 60 and Ancestral items at level 80.

This implies that fans can come across level 60 Sacred items and level 80 Ancestral loot even when playing as a main level 100 character. For example, if one is playing as a Sorcerer main character at level 100 and comes across a Sacred item for their Barbarian, if one has a level 60 Barbarian, then that Sacred item can be equipped.

Diablo @Diablo Twisted by hatred’s corruption, the Malignant pose a deadly threat to Sanctuary.



Indicated by their color, malignant enemies have varying strengths and abilities which will determine the type of heart they drop.



Season of the Malignant begins on July 20th.

This will make it easier for players with lower-level alternate characters to equip powerful Sacred and Ancestral items sooner. It will save a lot of time and enable fans to craft powerful builds for alternate characters and participate in activities with their primary ones.

Players inclined to try out other classes will also benefit from this change. One can level up faster by accumulating Sacred and Ancestral items for their secondary characters in the new season and stocking them for later.

What are the key highlights of Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will introduce a new concept of Malignant Hearts. Players can expect to encounter hearts like Vicious, Brutal, Devious, and Wrathful. These can be collected by slaying new enemy types named Malignant Monsters.

Players must ensure to finish the main story campaign to be able to partake in this new season. Avid fans can peruse this guide highlighting the best ways to prepare for Season of the Malignant.

Battle Pass rewards in Season of the Malignant (Image via Diablo 4)

This season will feature a battle pass allowing players to obtain free rewards as well. There are also six new items of Unique rarity and seven Legendary Aspects one can look forward to as part of this new season.

Along with free rewards, fans can opt for purchasing a premium tier to access all the battle pass rewards. Players can delve into this detailed article highlighting the story details, battle pass pricing, and more.