Diablo 4 Season 3 to get two new leaderboards

Blizzard made some major gameplay and class-balance adjustments to Diablo 4 Season of Blood. However, based on what the developers revealed during BlizzCon, more changes are coming next season. While the seasonal theme and storyline are still under wraps, Blizzard will introduce two new leaderboards in the upcoming season.

Although the game doesn't have a competitive element, the presence of leaderboards will give players a sense of accomplishment. That said, here's everything that's been revealed about these two new leaderboards in Diablo 4 Season 3.

Diablo 4 Season 3 leaderboards will be tied to the Gauntlet

Expand Tweet

In Diablo 4 Season 3, players can participate in a new endgame dungeon called the Gauntlet. Both these leaderboards will be tied to this game mode for the most part.

While there isn't much information available about this mode, players must collect Proofs of Might while completing this dungeon. This collectible will affect the overall points players score while completing the Gauntlet. Those with the highest scores will secure a position on the leaderboards.

Players who rank extremely high on the leaderboard will secure a spot in the Hall of the Ancients, which is another leaderboard but is considered to be eternal. The implications are currently unclear, so players will have to wait for Blizzard to reveal more information for more clarity about the Hall of the Ancients.

Blizzard will also be adding seals along with the leaderboards. Just like Destiny 2, these seals will be displayed on the players' character frame. There will be seals for different accomplishments in the game. However, it's worth noting that these seals are purely cosmetic and offer no gameplay advantage.

Expand Tweet

That said, the seals can also be considered as a measure of skill, as a certain level of skill will be required to unlock every seal in Diablo 4 Season 3. As of now, the developers haven't revealed the name of the seals and what's required to unlock them. It will be interesting to see how the developers go about these seals once the new season goes live.

Although there's still a lot of time left for Diablo 4 Season 3 to go live, that hasn't stopped fans from showing their excitement. With the developers mentioning bits and pieces of information at BlizzCon 2023, they've created some interest for the new season. What will be worth seeing is if they hold on to the attention of the players till then.