After mass layoffs, Bungie's promise for Destiny 2 The Final Shape raises even more eyebrows

The Destiny 2 community finally has an official statement from the game devs, and as almost everyone guessed, there won't be any This Week in Destiny (TWID) today.

The official blog post on Bungie's website confirms their views for the future regarding The Final Shape expansion for the most part.

That said, amid the recent controversies, a 270-word article isn't supposed to earn playerbase trust in a day.

The blog post/message has been titled "A Path Forward," followed by a statement that does not sound very concrete according to the players.

Those looking for TWID can expect the weekly blog post to return next week with information regarding Season 23 and beyond.

Destiny 2 developers weigh in on the recent layoffs and controversies regarding the game's future

The primary focus of the message is to restore confidence in the community following the disturbing rumors of mass layoffs.

It's safe to assume that some of the wording doesn't help, as the post goes on with the same corporate tone that people grew to hate over the last year.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Promises of The Final Shape to exceed everyone's expectations and be on the same level as The Taken King, The Witch Queen, and Forsaken.

A total of 650 dedicated developers are currently working on The Final Shape.

TWID will return from next week (November 9).

There are no words surrounding The Final Shape's delay.

Even though Bungie's blog posts love to include fancy words to gain trust from the Destiny 2 player base, the scenes within the headquarters are likely different altogether.

It will undoubtedly take months to recover from the recent wave of terminations for both the current developers at Bungie and fans of the veterans who were laid off.

The Final Shape pre-orders are getting refunded everywhere, with the concurrent player count reducing by 3,000 over the last three days.

Hence, Bungie will need to use more than just words and empty blog posts if they want to gain back the lost trust of the Destiny 2 community.