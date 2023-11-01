Bungie's mass termination reportedly based on Destiny 2's low revenue in 2023 

It has been a wild 24 hours for the Destiny 2 community and the Bungie HQ. Following reports involving mass layoffs of staff across all departments at the company, everyone is confused about the entire situation. However, it seems that there is someone to point a finger at since the source of the incident was reportedly revealed a few hours ago.

According to Bloomberg and a few internal reports, Bungie recently fired almost 8% of its total staff, which counts up to about 100 people. The reason, so far, has been revealed to be a massive drop in popularity and a 45% reduced revenue from the intended target this year.

Bungie's CEO, Pete Parsons, pinned the blame on weak player retention since the launch of Lightfall.

Disclaimer: Most of the information in this article is based on Bloomberg's report and statements given by internal sources.

Additional reports reveal disturbing news regarding Bungie's mass layoffs and Destiny 2's future

The initial reports that confirmed Bungie's involvement in the whole incident came from Paul Tassi, a famous name in the community. One of his threads reveals a few interesting points that reportedly come from internal sources, stating that the decisions came "directly from Bungie management" and not Sony.

Things get weirder after more reports claimed that a few employees held shares with Sony's purchase. These shares are supposed to get reverted to Bungie if the holder gets fired or leaves the company. The fired employees were kept out of services and email access until they were told of an "important meeting." More details can be found in the post below.

The meeting regarding the reduced revenue in 2023 was held two weeks ago when most of the employees were left determined to improve their income. However, on Monday, October 30, a select few got to know about another 15-minute meeting, which was the ultimate call for mass termination.

The reduced revenue for 2023 seems to have been calculated by Bungie starting with the drastic fall of the player base with Lightfall, paired with decreasing pre-orders on Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Players can expect the final Destiny 2 chapter of Light vs. Darkness saga to arrive somewhere around June 2024, although a specific release date remains unknown for now.