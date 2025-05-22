Diablo 4 Season 8: Spectral Ash and Apparition Incursions farming guide

Diablo 4 Season 8 is built around boss powers, which means you need Spectral Ash, and to complete several Apparition Incursions. It’s a pretty simple system, where you defeat bosses to claim their powers, and then use Spectral Ash to improve them as time goes on. However, it may not be very clear to players where they need to spend time to get this currency, so their powers can be as strong as possible.

Spectral Ash is plentiful if you have the time and resources, but I cannot stress enough that you should be careful how you spend it. Figure out which of the boss powers are going to be most important for your build, and go from there. For example, I use Grigoire’s Lightning Square in my Necromancer build, so that’s where most of my Spectral Ash goes. Here’s how to get the most Spectral Ash in Diablo 4, for Season 8.

How to farm Spectral Ash and Apparition Incursions in Diablo 4

Farming Apparition Incursions is easy enough in Diablo 4, and it does reward Spectral Ash. Simply open your map, see where the current event is, and jump to it. You can also start/join a group of people doing Apparition Incursions, via the Social Tab in-game. If people aren’t doing it at your difficulty of choice, you can always start a group.

Apparition Incursions spawn quite frequently - it's always easy to find them (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Completing the Incursions is easy, too. Just run with the pack, kill the enemies, and then kill the bosses when they spawn. That’s how you get Spectral Ash from them, but it’s not the best place, in terms of volume. The best way to farm Spectral Ash in Diablo 4 is to take part in Tormented Boss runs. As long as you have enough materials to crack open a boss chest, you will get Spectral Ash in every run.

On Torment 1, I was picking up about 100 or so Spectral Ash per boss fight — as long as it’s one of the boss ladder encounters, you’re good to go. You get even more if Belial happens to show up. Of course, Belial as a fight is the best option, but you need to get lucky enough to have the materials, or to trade for them.

Be brave, and head into the Party Finder to fight ladder bosses. It's the best way (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It didn’t matter which boss on the ladder I fought, either. As long as it’s a Tormented boss, you’ll score great gear, and some Spectral Ash. The higher the difficulty you can take, the better. I’m probably ready for Torment 2 or 3 at this point, so I could get even more for my boss materials, if I wanted.

If you want something less stressful, you can just farm the Apparition Incursions, but make sure to do this on the highest difficulty you can take, too. Ultimately though, your best bet is going to be tackling bosses.

