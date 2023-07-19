Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Item Level caps explored

The release date for Season 1 of Diablo 4 will become live very soon. There are already a number of changes that have been announced for the game once it's very first season arrives, with one being the level cap requirement for high-level equipment. This upcoming change will affect Sacred and Ancestral items and slightly alter how end-game loot is handled.

This upcoming change may seem confusing at first but worry not. This article will delve into Diablo 4 Item Level caps.

What do Diablo 4 Item Level caps mean

The mechanics of the gear system mean that if the main character you are using is at level 100, then any items they find can only be used by characters at max level.

This current system means that you must invest more time and effort into grinding with your alternate characters to make them eligible for the best loot or gear. For example, you are using a level 100 Barbarian as your main character and have a Rogue that is only at level 50.

Any high-level gear you find with the level 100 Barbarian will be useless to your lower-level Rogue until they are pretty much on the same level.

The new Diablo 4 Item Level caps coming in Season 1 will make it easier to obtain gear for your alternate characters, with Sacred Items having a character level requirement cap of 60 and Ancestral Items having a cap of 80.

How does this affect your characters?

This new change to the Item Level caps means it will be significantly easier for you to power up your alternate accounts since they can gain access to more powerful gear earlier.

The new system makes the game feel less grindy and will allow you to enjoy other character builds. If you have been holding off on trying new characters or builds because the level requirements were too steep, the upcoming change in Season of the Malignant will surely benefit you.

The very first season of Diablo 4 is coming with a plethora of positive changes to an already great game. If you are wondering how to prepare for the upcoming season, check out this guide.