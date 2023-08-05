MMO
  Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Offensive Aspects tier list

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Offensive Aspects tier list

By Bipradeep Biswas
Modified Aug 05, 2023 19:36 IST
Diablo 4 Offensive Aspects
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Offensive Aspects tier list (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 has brought several new changes in the game mechanics, including the Legendary Aspects, Umiques, and more. Aspects are items that you can be embodied into your weapons, armor, or any other gear that you are currently wearing. These Aspects can be found by defeating bosses, clearing out dungeons, especially nightmare dungeons, and participating in Helltide events. You may also get a legendary item and extract the Aspect by going to an Occultist.

In this article, we will explore all the Offensive Aspects that are available in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant and categorize them into different tiers to help choose what Aspect is best suited for you.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Tier list for the Offensive Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-tier

The Aspect of Expectant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The Aspect of Expectant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The S-tier consists of those aspects which are the most superior in Diablo 4 and will enhance your gear by providing boosts. The Edgemaster's Aspect and the Aspect of Expectant fall under this category where both aspects can be used with any character class and are crucial for your endgame grinding.

  1. Edgemaster's Aspect
  2. Aspect of Expectant

A-tier

Accelerating Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Accelerating Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The A-tier category aspects have relatively fewer boosts than the ones in the S-tier. However, these are very important and must be embodied into your gear before entering higher-level dungeons or unlocking higher World Tiers in Diablo 4.

  1. Accelerating Aspect
  2. Aspect of Control
  3. Rapid Aspect
  4. Aspect of Bursting Venoms
  5. Conceited Aspect
  6. Aspect of Decay

B-tier

Bladedancer's Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Bladedancer's Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The B-tier consists of the average class weapons lying below the A-tier aspects. These aspects have their own use when you are playing at levels 50-75, which is basically the mid-game time where you need some powerful aspects to unlock the superior class loot, weapons, and other rare items.

  1. Bladedancer's Aspect
  2. Aspect of Unstable Imbuements
  3. Mage-Lord's Aspect
  4. Osseous Gale Aspect
  5. Smitting Aspect
  6. Aspect of Surprise
  7. Aspect of Retribution
  8. Aspect of Retaliation
  9. Aspect of Explosive Mist
  10. Aspect of Limitless Rage
  11. Aspect of frozen Memories

C-tier

The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The C-tier falls below the B-tier and consists of below-average aspects. You will require these when you are leveling up your character, gathering XP, and to do so, you need some powerful boosts to beat higher-level enemies.

  1. Splintering Aspect
  2. Unyielding Commander's Aspect
  3. Overcharged Aspect
  4. Nighthowler's Aspect
  5. Serpentine Aspect
  6. Stable Aspect
  7. Vengeful Aspect
  8. Storm Swell Aspect
  9. Elementalist's Aspect
  10. Blighted Aspect
  11. Aspect of Ultimat Shadow
  12. Mighty Storm's Aspect
  13. Aspect of the Stampede
  14. Aspect of Piercing Cold
  15. Aspect of Rathma's Chosen
  16. Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast
  17. Aspect of Serration
  18. Blast-trapper's Aspect
  19. Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind
  20. Aspect of Natural Balancing
  21. Aspect of Berserk Ripping
  22. Aspect of Grasping Veins
  23. Aspect of Enroaching Wrath
  24. Aspect of Corruption

D-tier

Trickshot Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Trickshot Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The D-tier category is the lowest section among all other Legendary Aspects. These are not very rare, so you may come across these quite early in the game. Some of these can be embodied directly in your gear, while some may be required to be extracted from the Occultist. Use these aspects to level your character from 0-50 in Diablo 4.

  1. Trickshot Aspect
  2. Shockwave Aspect
  3. Skullbreaker's Aspect
  4. Stormchaser's Aspect
  5. Stormclaw's Aspect
  6. Sacrificial Aspect
  7. Infiltrator's Aspect
  8. Needleflare Aspect
  9. Lightning Dancer's Aspect
  10. Icy Alchemist's Aspect
  11. Bloodseeker's Aspect
  12. Blood-Bathed Aspect
  13. Glacial Aspect
  14. Gravitational Aspect
  15. Aspect of Untimely Death
  16. Blood-Soaked Aspect
  17. Crashtone Aspect
  18. Aspect of Wildrage
  19. Aspect of Blurred Beast
  20. Aspect of Frozen Tundra
  21. Aspect of Synergy
  22. Aspect of Static Cling
  23. Aspect of the Aftershock
  24. Aspect of Splintering Energy
  25. Aspect of Repeating
  26. Aspect of Frenzied Dead
  27. Aspect of Inner Calm
  28. Aspect of Reanimation
  29. Aspect of Hungry Blood
  30. Aspect of Branching Volleys
  31. Aspect of Empowering Reaper
  32. Aspect of Ancestral Force
  33. Aspect of Engulfing Flames
  34. Aspect of Abundant Energy
  35. Aspect of Ancestral Echoes
  36. Aspect of Armageddon
  37. Aspect of Shattered Stars

