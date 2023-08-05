Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Offensive Aspects tier list

Diablo 4 has brought several new changes in the game mechanics, including the Legendary Aspects, Umiques, and more. Aspects are items that you can be embodied into your weapons, armor, or any other gear that you are currently wearing. These Aspects can be found by defeating bosses, clearing out dungeons, especially nightmare dungeons, and participating in Helltide events. You may also get a legendary item and extract the Aspect by going to an Occultist.

In this article, we will explore all the Offensive Aspects that are available in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant and categorize them into different tiers to help choose what Aspect is best suited for you.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Tier list for the Offensive Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-tier

The Aspect of Expectant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The S-tier consists of those aspects which are the most superior in Diablo 4 and will enhance your gear by providing boosts. The Edgemaster's Aspect and the Aspect of Expectant fall under this category where both aspects can be used with any character class and are crucial for your endgame grinding.

Edgemaster's Aspect Aspect of Expectant

A-tier

Accelerating Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The A-tier category aspects have relatively fewer boosts than the ones in the S-tier. However, these are very important and must be embodied into your gear before entering higher-level dungeons or unlocking higher World Tiers in Diablo 4.

Accelerating Aspect Aspect of Control Rapid Aspect Aspect of Bursting Venoms Conceited Aspect Aspect of Decay

B-tier

Bladedancer's Aspect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The B-tier consists of the average class weapons lying below the A-tier aspects. These aspects have their own use when you are playing at levels 50-75, which is basically the mid-game time where you need some powerful aspects to unlock the superior class loot, weapons, and other rare items.

Bladedancer's Aspect Aspect of Unstable Imbuements Mage-Lord's Aspect Osseous Gale Aspect Smitting Aspect Aspect of Surprise Aspect of Retribution Aspect of Retaliation Aspect of Explosive Mist Aspect of Limitless Rage Aspect of frozen Memories

C-tier

The Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The C-tier falls below the B-tier and consists of below-average aspects. You will require these when you are leveling up your character, gathering XP, and to do so, you need some powerful boosts to beat higher-level enemies.

Splintering Aspect Unyielding Commander's Aspect Overcharged Aspect Nighthowler's Aspect Serpentine Aspect Stable Aspect Vengeful Aspect Storm Swell Aspect Elementalist's Aspect Blighted Aspect Aspect of Ultimat Shadow Mighty Storm's Aspect Aspect of the Stampede Aspect of Piercing Cold Aspect of Rathma's Chosen Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast Aspect of Serration Blast-trapper's Aspect Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Aspect of Natural Balancing Aspect of Berserk Ripping Aspect of Grasping Veins Aspect of Enroaching Wrath Aspect of Corruption

D-tier

Trickshot Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The D-tier category is the lowest section among all other Legendary Aspects. These are not very rare, so you may come across these quite early in the game. Some of these can be embodied directly in your gear, while some may be required to be extracted from the Occultist. Use these aspects to level your character from 0-50 in Diablo 4.

Trickshot Aspect Shockwave Aspect Skullbreaker's Aspect Stormchaser's Aspect Stormclaw's Aspect Sacrificial Aspect Infiltrator's Aspect Needleflare Aspect Lightning Dancer's Aspect Icy Alchemist's Aspect Bloodseeker's Aspect Blood-Bathed Aspect Glacial Aspect Gravitational Aspect Aspect of Untimely Death Blood-Soaked Aspect Crashtone Aspect Aspect of Wildrage Aspect of Blurred Beast Aspect of Frozen Tundra Aspect of Synergy Aspect of Static Cling Aspect of the Aftershock Aspect of Splintering Energy Aspect of Repeating Aspect of Frenzied Dead Aspect of Inner Calm Aspect of Reanimation Aspect of Hungry Blood Aspect of Branching Volleys Aspect of Empowering Reaper Aspect of Ancestral Force Aspect of Engulfing Flames Aspect of Abundant Energy Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Aspect of Armageddon Aspect of Shattered Stars