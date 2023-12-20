Diablo 4 Shard of Dawn Aspect: How to get, effects, and more

The Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4 was introduced alongside the Midwinter Blight event. Now, Aspects have always played an important role in the game when it comes to buildcrafting. They can be imprinted on weapons and gear, thereby confering special effects and buffs to the character. Furthermore, these Aspects can be grouped into universal ones and class specific ones.

The Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4 is a universal Aspect because it has no class restrictions. Here's how players can get it and the effect that it comes with.

How to get the Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4

Normally, there are two ways for you to unlock an Aspect. You can either unlock them in your codex by completing a dungeon for the first time. Alternatively, if you come across a legendary weapon in the game with a particular Aspect that you like, you may extract it at the Occultist in any of the major cities in the Sanctuary.

Given that the Shard of Dawn Aspect is tied to the Midwinter Blight event, the only way to get it is by purchasing it from the event vendor, Gileon. Purchasing it will cost you 10 Midwinter Proofs, a currency exclusive to this event.

What does the Shard of Dawn Aspect do in Diablo 4?

The in-game description of the Shard of Dawn Aspect reads as follow:

"After 30 seconds of Night’s Grasp, gain Dawn’s Haste, increasing your Attack Speed by 25-35% and Movement Speed by 20% for 12 seconds. While empowered by the Midwinter Ward, killing an enemy reduces Night’s Grasp’s duration by 1 second."

Here is a simplified overview of everything that's happening when this Aspect is active:

When you enter in combat with the Shard of Dawn on one of your items, you get a modifier known as Night's Grasp. This sets up a 30 second countdown timer, where nothing noticeable occurs. Once this has elapsed, you get a buff known as Dawn's Haste. When this is active, you get bonus Attack Speed and Movement Speed for 12 seconds. After this period has elapsed, the Night's Grasp modifier returns again.

The Midwinter Ward is a buff which isn't granted to you by the Shard of Dawn in Diablo 4. Instead, you will have to raise your Midwinter tribute level to Tier 3. Once you've done so, you will be able to access its benefits. It's like a tower that you will have to interact with. The buff lasts for around 6 minutes, and while it's active, every kill you score, reduces the duration of Night's Grasp by 1 second.

All things considered, the Shard of Dawn Aspect in Diablo 4 is event specific, so once the Midwinter Blight concludes, this Aspect will also disappear. Moreover, you can purchase this item multiple times, so you can apply it to multiple pieces of gear.