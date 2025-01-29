How to get Shard of Verathiel in Diablo 4 and its unique affixes

Diablo 4’s Shard of Verathiel is a universal unique certainly worth farming up. It grants a wealth of stats and skills as well as increases your damage, depending on what sort of build you’re running with. The downside to this weapon is you can’t farm a specific boss for it; you’ll have to grind specific modes instead. That said, it’s worth doing, if you can get at least 200 Aether while you grind.

You’ll often find that while this generic unique isn’t necessarily a “must have,” several classes can get a ton of use out of it, such as Barbarians or Rogues. If you’re seeking Shard of Verathiel in D4, here’s what you can do.

Where to farm Shard of Verathiel in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, at this time, Shard of Verathiel cannot be farmed from a specific boss in Diablo 4. That doesn’t mean you can’t farm this item from a specific location. Shard of Verathiel in D4 can be farmed by grinding through Infernal Hordes mode. This is because the unique dropped in Season 5, when the Infernal Hordes mode dropped.

Get ready to burn through those Infernal Compasses! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You have a chance to find Shard of Verathiel in either a Spoils of Hell or Spoils of Greater Equipment from the Infernal Hordes mode. That means you’ll need a small stash of Infernal Compasses to grind this weapon — these drop in Nightmare Dungeons, The Pit, and Helltide Whisper Caches.

What are Shard of Verathiel’s unique affixes in Diablo 4?

The Shard of Verathiel can certainly be a powerful weapon in the right build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Shard of Verathiel is a Unique One-Handed Sword in Diablo 4, that has a baseline of +50% damage, simply for having it equipped. It also gives +All Stats, +Basic Attack Speed, and +Maximum Resource, making it ideal for classes that are going to burn through a lot of melee strikes.

However, its most potent Unique Affix in D4 is that the Shard of Verathiel makes Basic Skills deal [50-200]%[x] increased damage, but additionally cost 25 Primary Resource. With enough resource generation, this can become a real game-changer, thanks to the serious damage boosts it can grant. It’s not uncommon to see this in Barbarian builds, that’s for sure.

