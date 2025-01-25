How to get Skyhunter in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

The Skyhunter in Diablo 4 is a unique Bow for the Rogue class. It provides a guaranteed Critical Strike on the first direct hit to an enemy and boosts Critical Strike Damage, making it one of the best uniques you can find in the game if you're using a crit damage-focused build on your Rogue.

Other than being a crit machine, the Skyhunter in Diablo 4 also has attack speed boost affixes and other handy abilities that are ideal for the class. In this guide, we take a look at how you can get the Skyhunter and what its unique effects are.

How to get Skyhunter in Diablo 4

If you grind Lord Zir, you will have a chance to get this weapon (Image via Blizzard)

To get the Skyhunter in Diablo 4, you can farm specific bosses such as Lord Zir and Varshan, who have a chance to drop the Bow.

Ladder Bosses and Uber Bosses allow for targeted farming, so repeatedly defeating them increases your chances of obtaining the Skyhunter.

Aside from boss drops, the Skyhunter can also be acquired from enemies and chests throughout Diablo 4's open world. The best ways to farm for it include completing Nightmare Dungeons, participating in World Events, slaying World Bosses, and continuously running Nightmare Dungeons for high-tier loot.

Skyhunter is one of the best uniques for rogues (Image via Blizzard)

Another reliable method is farming Helltide Events, where the Skyhunter can be found in chests. These events occur hourly, and collecting as many Cinders as possible will allow you to open multiple chests, increasing your loot chances.

Lastly, if you're feeling lucky, you can try obtaining the Skyhunter by gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosity. Spending Murmuring Obols here may yield powerful gear, but as item rarity ranges from Magic to Mythic Unique, there's no guaranteed way to acquire the Skyhunter through this method. Therefore, use this as your last resort.

Affixes:

Affix Effect Base Affix +170% Critical Strike Damage Affix 1 +14 - 18% Attack Speed Affix 2 +196 - 250% Critical Strike Damage Affix 3 +27 - 45% Chance for Marksman Projectiles to Cast Twice Affix 4 +1 - 2 to Stutter Step

What are the unique effects of Skyhunter in Diablo 4?

The Skyhunter's unique effects guarantee a Critical Strike on the first direct hit to an enemy.

Additionally, when you consume Precision while casting a skill, that skill gains 20 - 60% increased Critical Strike Damage, and you gain 30 - 60 Energy.

