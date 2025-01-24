Diablo 4: What is the Welcome Back booster, and how to use it?

The Season 6 update of Diablo 4 introduced the Welcome Back booster, and as of now, it is permanently available for players in-game. Despite being connected to the Seasonal update, it’s only available on the Eternal realm. This isn't exactly problem for many players, who prefer to play on Eternal instead of Seasonal Realms. The Welcome Back booster gives D4 players a wealth of catch-up material, so they can try out a new class, or simply jump immediately to level 50.

It also has a few other side effects that will make your adventuring much easier if you don’t already have all of the Altars of Lilith. For example. You can ride around and get them all on one character, but if you haven’t done that yet, why not make things just a bit easier for yourself? Here’s what the Welcome Back booster does in Diablo 4, and how to take advantage of it.

What is Diablo 4’s Welcome Back booster?

If you want to take advantage of Diablo 4’s Welcome Back booster, all you have to do is roll a character on the Eternal realms. While it also works on Hardcore characters, I feel like that takes a significant amount of challenge out of playing a hardcore character.

Just enter Kyovashad's inn and you can pick a build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon activating the Welcome Back booster in Diablo 4, the player will be given the following rewards. Once you select from one of the three builds, that’s when you’ll receive the level 50 boost, your gear, et cetera:

Immediate boost to level 50

Player is given an option of 3 powerful, meta builds for the class they chose

Player is given a full set of Legendary items

A completed skill tree is also unlocked to complement the build you selected

All Altars of Lilith immediately unlocked

Player is given 1M gold, 1K Obols, a Scroll of Amnesia, and a wealth of crafting materials

How to use a Welcome Back booster in Diablo 4

You can get this on more than one character, so go wild! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to use a Welcome Back booster in Diablo 4, make a character on the Eternal Realm — Hardcore or casual, that doesn’t matter. You just need to have access to Kyovashad. Go to the inn in Kyovashad, and interact with the Fated Reliquary and look for the purple Priority Quest marker.

Pick one of the three builds you’re offered. For example, Spiritborn are given Rake, Stinger, and Quill Volley builds to choose from. Conversely, Barbarians are given Double Swing, Bleed, and Whirlwind builds.

Pick the one that suits you best, and you’ll be given your level boost, equipment, and so on. However, it’s worth noting that you still need to get to level 60, and then also grind out better, endgame gear. With the Scroll of Amnesia, you can set up an endgame build if you need to completely change your loadout.

