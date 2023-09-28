Diablo 4 Uber Unique drop rates continue to baffle players

Diablo 4 Uber Uniques are rare weapons that have some amazing rolls. While most builds in the game aren't dependent on them, they can increase the efficiency of every build they're paired up with. This is especially true if players build craft around these weapons. At this point, it's safe to say that they'll be unstoppable. However, there happens to be a small problem.

Ever since the Season of the Malignant went live, there have been a lot of problems in the game. From a dearth of endgame content to poor servers, players have been fairly vocal about all the issues they've been facing.

While Blizzard Entertainment has addressed most of these problems, the issue revolving around the Diablo 4 Uber Uniques remains.

Blizzard needs to address the drop rates for the Diablo 4 Uber Uniques

One of the main problems about the Diablo 4 Uber Uniques is that their drop rates are extremely low. The only way to get these items is by making it to World Tier IV in the game. Despite being the most difficult tier in the title for now, the rewards aren't that great.

Apart from the low drop rates, these items cannot be traded either. Technically, they are unobtainable because the RNG mechanic for them is extremely skewered. While other uniques have low drop rates, it is comparatively higher than Uber Uniques.

Blizzard has been addressing most of the issues in Diablo 4, but the Uber Unique issue has still been left untouched. The developer's decision to lock these items to an account is understandable because it prevents players from selling them. However, in that case, the RNG should have been tweaked in such a way that these weapons and items drop a little more frequently.

With the second season coming in a few days, this is one major problem that Blizzard needs to address. If players don't get these weapons to begin with, it becomes somewhat pointless to have them.

Apart from the drop rates, the amount of content and the delivery are things that players have been complaining about. However, these issues have already been addressed. Blizzard GM Rod Fergusson mentioned in a tweet that there's so much content in the next season that the company would require two full dev streams to cover everything.

With that said, Diablo 4 Season of Blood will have to deliver because if it fails, just like the first season, the game will experience a very premature death.