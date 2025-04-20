Diablo 4: How to find Unbroken Chain and its Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, acquiring powerful gear is the cornerstone of building an elite character. Whether you're chasing Mythic Uniques or experimenting with class-specific builds, the game continuously offers tools to elevate your combat performance. For Barbarians seeking an edge in Ultimate cooldown management and crowd control, the Unbroken Chain amulet is a notable asset.

Ad

This Unique item isn’t just about flat stat increases — it delivers synergy between two key Barbarian skills: Steel Grasp and Iron Maelstrom. If you’re crafting a build around these high-impact abilities, understanding the Unbroken Chain's traits and drop sources is essential.

Affixes on the Unbroken Chain in Diablo 4

Affixes on the Unbroken Chain Unique Amulet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When you equip the Unbroken Chain, you gain the following affixes:

Ad

Trending

+30.0% Resistance to All Elements

+23.0% Movement Speed

+3 to Slaying Strike

+300.0% Ultimate Damage

22.5% Steel Grasp Cooldown Reduction

These stats are highly beneficial for Barbarian builds. The Ultimate Damage increase amplifies the potency of Iron Maelstrom, while the cooldown reduction ensures your high-impact skills are ready sooner. Movement speed contributes to mobility during engagements, and the bonus to Slaying Strike further enhances damage against both Injured and Healthy foes.

Unique Effect of the Unbroken Chain in Diablo 4

Unique Effect of the Unbroken Chain Unique Amulet (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is the centerpiece of the amulet and defines its role in high-end Barbarian gameplay:

Ad

Casting Steel Grasp reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 13.3 seconds. Enemies damaged by Iron Maelstrom deal 40% less damage for six seconds.

With this effect, every cast of Steel Grasp serves two purposes: repositioning enemies and accelerating your ability to unleash Iron Maelstrom. The added debuff also improves survivability by reducing incoming damage from affected targets. This synergy rewards a rotational approach to combat, where skills are used in a deliberate sequence to maximize output and efficiency.

Ad

How to find the Unbroken Chain in Diablo 4

Acquiring the Unbroken Chain requires participating in endgame content. As with many Unique items in Diablo 4, it is not tied to a specific quest reward or merchant. Instead, it can drop from several high-difficulty sources.

Can be dropped in the Infernal Hordes

Infernal Hordes can drop Unique Items (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most reliable way to farm for this item is through the Infernal Hordes activity. Introduced in Season 5, this endgame game mode offers heightened drop chances for a variety of Uniques, including the Unbroken Chain.

Ad

To access Infernal Hordes:

Complete the questline “ The Eyes of the Enemy ” at World Tier 3 difficulty (Nightmare).

” at World Tier 3 difficulty (Nightmare). Obtain an Infernal Compass, which is required to open the portal into the Infernal Hordes.

At the end of a run, you'll find Spoils of Hell — a reward cache that often contains Unique items. These caches are currently the best method for farming Unbroken Chain due to the increased drop rate.

Can drop from Helltide Events

Ad

Helltide Events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another opportunity to collect Unbroken Chain is through Helltide Events, which occur hourly. During these events, slaying enemies yields Aberrant Cinders (Cinders), a temporary currency used to open various reward chests. While it’s not a guaranteed drop, consistent farming of the event can significantly improve your odds.

Ad

Note that if you die during the event, you will lose half of your collected Cinders from your inventory. Unused Cinders will disappear from inventory when the current event ends.

Can drop randomly or from specific open world activities

Can drop randomly or from specific open world events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Unbroken Chain Traditional endgame content also offers chances to obtain Unique items, including the Unbroken Chain. Focus your efforts on Nightmare Dungeons, World Boss Encounters, and the Gathering Legions Event.

Ad

Running these activities not only grants high-tier loot but also contributes toward Glyph XP and seasonal progression. The deeper into Nightmare tiers you go, the better your drop potential.

Gambling at the Purveyor of Curiosities

Purveyor of Curiosities unique NPC (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lastly, if you have excess Murmuring Obols (Obols), you can try your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor. Spend Obols to purchase amulets with a chance, albeit low, of getting the Unbroken Chain. While not the most efficient route, it's worth considering during Obol overflow.

Ad

Is the Unbroken Chain Worth It?

Absolutely — if your build utilizes Steel Grasp and Iron Maelstrom. The Unbroken Chain introduces a smooth rhythm to the Barbarian’s combat style, letting you rotate between a pull and a high-damage Ultimate with minimal downtime. The added defensive utility from the damage reduction debuff is a welcome bonus during intense fights, especially in group play or PvP.

While it may not slot into every Barbarian setup, it offers enough value to earn a place in optimized cooldown-focused builds.

Ad

The Unbroken Chain is an excellent example of how Diablo 4 uses Uniques to encourage deeper skill interactions and creative build design. Rather than offering generic stat bonuses, it shapes gameplay, promoting the strategic use of Steel Grasp to maximize Iron Maelstrom’s uptime.

Whether you’re fine-tuning a meta Barbarian or trying out a fresh approach, the Unbroken Chain is a powerful tool in your endgame arsenal.

Check out our other guides on Diablo 4:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More