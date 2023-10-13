Diablo 4 Season 2 Echo of Varshan loot table

The Echo of Varshan will be making a return in Diablo 4 Season 2. While players could encounter this boss by using a malignant invoker in the Season of the Malignant, he will have to be faced in a slightly different manner in S2. What's more interesting is that gamers will be able to summon and fight this foe in the Seasonal Realm as well, making this season's endgame worth the grind.

Players will also be rewarded with Uniques for defeating this boss. This article will list all the Diablo 4 Season 2 items that players will be able to get by beating this boss in this regard.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Echo of Varshan uniques

While you will be able to summon and defeat the Echo of Varshan in World Tiers 3 and 4, you will have to defeat him on the latter tier if you want to farm for the Unique items. With that said, here's what he drops in this regard:

Uniques

General Barbarian Druid Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Frostburn Fields of Crimson Mad Wolf's Glee Bloodless Scream Condemnation Staff of Endless Rage Mother's Embrace 100,000 Steps Vasily's Prayer Deathless Visage Eyes in the Dark Esu's Heirloom Gohr's Devastating Grips Greatstaff of the Crone Deathspeaker's Pendant Skyhunter Raiment of the Infinite

How to summon and defeat the Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4 Season 2

To summon this boss, you will have to collect his body parts, along with a malignant heart. To get these items, you will have to complete Grim Favors for the Tree of Whispers. Every cache that you get from the tree will contain at least one body part. Once you've collected all of them, visit the altar at the tree and interact with it to unlock a dungeon located below it in Diablo 4 Season 2.

Inside this new area, you will be able to fight the Echo of Varshan. It's likely that Blizzard will update his fight mechanics, but in case they don't, the fight won't be any different from what you've seen in Season of the Malignant.

After a certain portion of his health has been depleted, Varshan will summon a barrier around himself, along with three Elites. If you don't defeat them on time, he'll start regaining health. Not only that, his barrier won't go down unless all the Elites have been eliminated.

Varshan also uses an AoE attack every few seconds, so take note of the tendrils dashing out from his arms and dodge them. Otherwise, you will take a lot of damage.

Furthermore, Varshan is capable of dealing poison damage as well, so make sure your resistance to it is maxed out in Diablo 4 Season 2. Successfully defeating this boss will grant you access to one of the Uniques from the table provided earlier.