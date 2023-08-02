5 tips that will help you ace the Diablo 4 Echo of Varshan boss fight easily

As the Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 progresses smoothly, fans stumble across the various new enemies that make their way into Sanctuary. However, the prime antagonist of the first season is Varshan, and you can fight him as you progress through the main questline in Season of the Malignant.

The Echo of Varshan is a new and even more powerful version of the boss. You can take on this challenge repeatedly as you traverse the foul Malignant Tunnels in Diablo 4. Hence, if you have been struggling to get over this diversity smoothly, here are five tips that should be helpful for you in this fight.

Exploring the five tips that are useful to take on Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4

1) Try to have boots with multiple evade charges

Echo of Varshan has a multitude of tentacle and ranged attacks that would demolish your poise and HP bar if they hit you directly. Hence, evading them (if you do not have any barriers active) seems to be the best option for sustenance.

However, Diablo 4 has an evade cooldown. Hence, having multiple evade charges will always be beneficial in certain delirious situations during this fight. There are various pieces of footwear in the game that offers +X amount of evading charges. Using them to win against the evade cooldown time is something you must do before entering this fight.

2) Use evade to decrease your distance

Echo of Varshan boss fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Decreasing your distance from the boss (yes, even if you have a ranged build) can be extremely rewarding in this fight, as you can deal some immense head-on damage continuously. No one wants to linger around one boss fight for a long time, especially if you are grinding. Hence, keep evading and decreasing the distance and deal some hefty amount of damage to the boss.

However, make sure to evade its attacks, as they can hurt you significantly if they hit. Hence, play safe alongside being extremely aggressive.

3) Kill the Elites before they are sacrificed

Prevent the three Elites from being sacrificed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Echo of Varshan will grant itself a barrier from time to time by spawning three Elites as sacrifices. You aim to kill these Elites before they are sacrificed. Failing to do so will only increase the duration and complexity of the fight as Varshan sacrifices them to strengthen his barrier significantly.

This will be even more useful when farming this boss in the Tunnels. Killing these Elites will not only save you time but also make the fight significantly easier in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

4) Make sure to use an Elixir of Poison Resistance

Craft an Elixir of Poison Resistance before entering this fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Elixir of Poison Resistance is something you might want to use before entering this fight in Diablo 4. Varshan can deal immense poison damage, as you must have known from his previous fight. Hence, to deal with this menace, make sure to craft an Elixir of Poison Resistance at the Alchemist before entering the fight.

Elixirs in the game work for thirty minutes and are highly useful in difficult boss fights such as this one. Moreover, it will also grant you a 5% boost in your XP gain rate.

5) Use a high DPS build

This goes without saying, but high damage-inflicting builds are always the most useful for such bosses in Diablo 4. As you progress through Season of the Malignant, you can experiment with a brand-new build. Hence, make sure to make it as powerful as possible, as it will help you significantly reduce the duration and difficulty of the fight.

Echo of Varshan is quite a challenging fight if you are not prepared. Builds like the Bone Spear Necromancer, Twisting Blades Rogue, and Werebear Druid are some of the best builds to fight Echo of Varshan due to their immense damage-inflicting capacities.

Focus on your Critical Strike Damage and Critical Strike Chances, alongside the other important parameters such as Vulnerable Damage and Overpower Damage, to successfully make a fully functional build to take down Echo of Varshan in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.