The most overpowered Rogue Rapid Fire build in Diablo 4 after Patch 1.0.3

After the recent Diablo 4 Patch 1.0.3, all the classes and their skills have been significantly buffed. Hence, coupling it with the innumerable build experimentation opportunities in the action RPG, we can make some compelling characters. One such build is the Rapid Fire build for Rogues, as it is the fastest class in this title. This build solely focuses on the hefty damage dealt to the opponents and Energy conservation with the Rapid Fire and Flurry skills.

You will be able to take down challenging enemies and bosses quite easily in Diablo with this build; hence, keep reading on.

Best skills to unlock with the Rapid Fire Rogue build in Diablo 4

To begin with, keep in mind that the primary focus of this build will be the Core Skills. Hence, investing many points in the base skill tree is unnecessary. Pick up the Puncture skill for 1 point, and unlock it until the Fundamental Puncture modifier. This way, you will keep replenishing your Energy to cast your major Core Skills.

Core Skill arrangement alongside passives for this build (Image via d4builds.gg)

Now move on toward the prime Core Skills of this build, pick up the Rapid Fire and Flurry, and max them out to pick up the Advanced versions of these skills. Once you have picked up these skills, make sure to also invest your points into all three passives in the Core Skill Tree.

Moving toward Agility Skills, pick up the Shadow Step and Dash abilities. However, invest just 1 point into them. You can also unlock the Methodical Shadow Step modifier to get that stun bonus in Diablo 4. However, make sure to pick up the Weapon Mastery, Concussive, Rapid Gambits, and Trick Attacks passives and invest points in them as per your own choice.

With this build, you will not touch any of the major Subterfuge Skills in Diablo 4. Only pick up and max out the Exploit and Malice passives from this skill tree, and move on to your Imbuements.

This is how you will invest your Imbuements in this build (Image via d4builds.gg)

As expected, you will pick up the Shadow Imbuement for this build and entirely max it out till the Mixed Shadow Imbuement modifier. However, this will be all for your Imbuements in this build as you will not pick up any other in Diablo 4. Instead, you will max out the Precision Imbuement passive entirely.

Finally, you will not invest any points in the Ultimate Skills and will instead pick up 1 point of the Adrenaline Rush Passive and 3 points of the Haste Passive in this tree. Finally, to spend your last point on the Key Passive, you will choose Momentum.

This was everything for the skill tree. If you miss out on skill points to unlock specific skills, you can refund certain less important passives and invest them in your desired slots in Diablo 4.

Paragon Board for this build in Diablo 4

Just like any Paragon Board structure, your aim should be getting towards the Legendary Nodes as soon as possible. The Exploit Weakness Legendary Node is the best one of this build that you are likely to get in your second Paragon Board.

However, you should always target increasing your Overall Damage, Critical Strike Damage, and Movement Speed until you reach the Tricks of the Trade Legendary Node in your third Paragon Board. Make sure that your Glyphs are also pretty much of the same style as Dexterity will be your choice of stat to upgrade most of the time.

However, to start with, you can always choose the Closer Glyph to increase your Cutthroat Damage significantly and your defensive capabilities simultaneously.

Best Aspects for this build in Diablo 4

Once you are in World Tier 4, you will start gaining immensely powerful Ancestral Unique Items with certain significantly strong Aspects in Diablo 4. For example, the Penitent Greaves is the best choice for footwear in this build as it will leave a trail of Frost to increase the damage dealt.

The best Aspects to use with this build are:

Cheat's Aspect: You take [15.0 - 25.0%] less damage from Crowd Controlled enemies. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals direct damage to you, gain 15% Movement Speed for 2 seconds. Aspect of Disobedience: You gain [0.25 - 0.50%] increased Armor for four seconds when you deal any damage, stacking up to [25.00 - 50.00%]. Shadowslicer Aspect: When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location that also casts Dash, dealing [25 - 35%] of the Base damage. Edgemaster's Aspect: Skills deal up to [10 - 20%] increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.

Best Gems for this build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build. However, these little stones can provide some great buffs to your character. The best picks for this build are:

Ruby for Armor: Increase your Maximum Life by X% Skull for Jewelry: Increase your Armor by X% Emerald for Weapons: Increase your Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable Enemies by X%

This was everything you had to know about the Rapid Fire Rogue build alongside Flurry in Diablo 4. If you can Level this up significantly with higher-level gear and some intelligent Paragon Board usage, you can become a one-shot killing machine roaming through the lands of Sanctuary.

