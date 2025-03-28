Diablo 4: How to get the Vox Omnium Unique Staff and its Unique Effect

In Diablo 4, the Vox Omnium is a Unique Staff designed exclusively for the Sorcerer class. While it has some not-so-impressive base stats, its Unique Effect makes it a versatile choice for Sorcerer builds focusing on elemental damage and skill synergy.

Integrating the Vox Omnium into a build that frequently alternates between non-core and core skills can maximize its potential, making it a valuable asset for Sorcerers aiming to maximize their elemental damage output. When optimized with proper gear and skills, it can be quite the damage dealer.

Stats and Unique Effect of Vox Omnium Unique Staff in Diablo 4

Stats and Unique Effect of Vox Omnium Unique Staff (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Stats:

+16% Lucky Hit Chance: Enhances the probability of triggering Lucky Hit effects

Enhances the probability of triggering Lucky Hit effects +198–270 Intelligence: Boosts overall damage output and resource generation

Boosts overall damage output and resource generation +26–35% Core Attack Speed: Increases the attack speed of Core Skills, allowing for more frequent casting

Increases the attack speed of Core Skills, allowing for more frequent casting + 114–150% Non-Physical Damage: Amplifies damage dealt by elemental (non-physical) attacks

Amplifies damage dealt by elemental (non-physical) attacks +2–4 to Basic Skills: Provides additional ranks to Basic Skills, enhancing their effectiveness

Unique Effect

When casting a core skill, the Vox Omnium triggers two additional instances of Fire Bolt, Frost Bolt, or Spark. These projectiles correspond to the elements of the last two non-core skills used and deal 30% to 90% increased damage.

How to acquire the Vox Omnium Unique Staff

You can get the Vox Omnium staff by participating in specific in-game activities.

Infernal Hordes (Spoils of Hell and Spoils of Greater Equipment)

The Infernal Hordes event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Infernal Hordes offers increased drop rates for the Vox Omnium Unique Staff.

To access the Infernal Hordes, complete the questline called The Eyes of the Enemy. Upon completing it, you will get an Infernal Compass, which you use to open a portal to the event.

The Infernal Compass can't be crafted but drops fairly often from Helltide chests, Tree of Whisper caches, The Pit, and Nightmare Dungeons.

On a successful run of the Infernal Hordes event, you will earn Burning Aether, which you use to open the Spoils of Hell. There are three types of rewards here:

Spoils of Equipment: Requires 200 Burning Aether to open. Guaranteed to drop at least one Ancestral Legendary.

Requires 200 Burning Aether to open. Guaranteed to drop at least one Ancestral Legendary. Spoils of Material: Exchange all Aether to get Obducite and gem fragments.

Exchange all Aether to get Obducite and gem fragments. Spoils of Gold: Exchange Burning Aether for gold.

Opening the Spoils of Equipment reward caches from the Infernal Hordes gives you the highest probability of acquiring the Vox Omnium.

Currently, there is no specific Boss Ladder that guarantees a drop of the Vox Omnium, making the Infernal Hordes the most reliable farming method.

Builds utilizing the Vox Omnium Unique Staff in Diablo 4

Chain Lightning (Vox Omnium version)

Pros and cons

Chain Lightning (Vox Omnium version) excels in delivering high-burst damage and fast trash clearing, making it highly effective for quickly dispatching enemies. However, it comes with notable drawbacks.

The build is difficult to master, requiring precise execution and awareness. It is also positionally reliant, meaning improper placement can severely impact performance. Lastly, it is squishy, making survivability a challenge without proper mitigation.

Gameplay loop

To maximize effectiveness, start by teleporting in and grouping enemies using Raiment. Activate Ice Armor for defense. Then, cast Flame Shield and Hydra once to trigger double Firebolts on Vox. If additional burn is needed, apply Firewall before spamming Fireball for massive explosions.

If enemies have damage-reduction mobs, prioritize eliminating them first, as they can extend the cycle to at least two rotations. Additionally, each time a non-fire ability (Teleport, Evade Teleport, or Ice Armor) is used, follow up with Hydra or Flameshield to ensure double Firebolt casts from Vox Omnium.

In summary, the Vox Omnium enhances the interplay between a Sorcerer's skills, offering significant boosts to elemental damage and attack speed. Participating in the Infernal Hordes and utilizing the Spoils of Hell are key strategies for obtaining this coveted weapon.

