Diablo 4: Why Ichorous Salvation Gloves Unique is not obtainable

Diablo 4’s Ichorous Salvation Gloves were the talk of the game for a few precious days. As quickly as they started to be shown off in game, they were removed, via a hotfix by the developers at Blizzard. This isn’t the first time an item that wasn’t supposed to be in the game was found in D4, but it might be the most disruptive and hilarious one to be found by players.

While I didn’t think Rogues were really all that great this Season, the Ichorous Salvation Gloves made a fool out of me, as they allowed Diablo 4 players to easily hit for infinite damage, thanks to some, perhaps unintended scaling and interactions, as reported by Tyler Colp of PC Gamer.

Ichorous Salvation Gloves as they are in Diablo 4 were not meant for players to use

Players lucky enough to find the Ichorous Salvation Gloves in Diablo 4 were briefly able to enjoy godlike power from the Unique gloves. These gloves had a “[PH]” next to the name, which meant they were a placeholder item, and surely never meant to be in the game. Whether it was being tested for another season, or if it was simply deemed too powerful to be in the game and they gave up on the item, that’s unclear.

Unfortunately, I was not lucky enough to find these gloves on my Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Any Rogue who got their hands on this ridiculous item could clear anything in the game, no matter what, with the right combination of skills and Boss Powers. Watching the huge cluster of Stun Grenades pop off and obliterate everything in Bilibili user Alaimo's video was truly a sight to see. At least one player from the Sanctuary Discord, Serfint, was able to deal so much damage the game gave up on trying to figure out how hard they actually hit.

Due to an exploit, these gloves allowed Rogues to hit for damage in the quintillions and beyond. With those equipped, nothing was a challenge, which certainly makes sense. Infinite Damage isn’t something new to D4, either, but that’s typically found on the PTR, or in Season 6 with Spiritborn players.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to last, as a hotfix removed the power of these gloves, by blocklisting them. You may still find them in-game, but they won’t be equippable. At best, they’re a memento of a very brief, silly time in D4. Power this overwhelming was never going to last forever.

